Virsec : Captures Two Platinum Homeland Security Awards from Government Security News

04/02/2019 | 06:03am EDT

Top Honors Earned for Best Application Security and Best Industrial Cybersecurity

Virsec, a cybersecurity company delivering a radically new approach to protect against advanced targeted attacks, today announced it has been recognized with two Government Security News Platinum Homeland Security Awards for Best Application Security and Best Industrial Cybersecurity.

The judging for these awards is based on a combination of client organization, technological innovation or improvement, filling a recognized government IT security need and flexibility of a solution to meet current and future organizational needs.

“We are delighted to add these two prestigious awards to our trophy case, but the real satisfaction comes from producing technology that meets the demanding security needs of critical infrastructure and enterprise systems,” said Ray DeMeo, chief operating officer of Virsec. “Aggressive cybersecurity demands of the federal government have been prioritized by multiple departments for 2019 and beyond. We’re delighted to be recognized for developing technology solutions that meet a broad range of government requirements.”

Virsec’s patented Trusted Execution® technology protects any application, patched or unpatched, across the full application stack including web applications, interpreted code, malicious scripts, file integrity, compiled binary code, and process memory – protecting memory usage on a block by block basis. Virsec delivers effective defense against today’s most advanced and damaging attacks including WannaCry, NotPetya, Industroyer, Triton, and Spectre.

Virsec’s cybersecurity platform maps correct application behavior, and instantly detects and blocks deviations caused by attacks. This deterministic approach stops threats in real-time, delivering unprecedented accuracy, without false positives. Virsec protects any application across the full application stack from web threats to binary memory-based attacks.

About Virsec

Based in San Jose, California, Virsec delivers innovative solutions to counter today’s advanced cyberattacks. The company is led by industry veterans who have driven one of the world’s top processor teams, and created innovative technology in network security, embedded systems and real-time memory systems. The team has broad leadership experience at companies including AMD, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Juniper, Dell, NextGen, BMC Software, ForcePoint, as well a long list of high-growth start-ups. More information and demos are available at www.virsec.com.


© Business Wire 2019
