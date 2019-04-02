Virsec : Captures Two Platinum Homeland Security Awards from Government Security News

Virsec,
a cybersecurity company delivering a radically new approach to protect
against advanced targeted attacks, today announced it has been
recognized with two Government Security News Platinum Homeland Security
Awards for Best Application Security and Best Industrial Cybersecurity.
The judging for these awards is based on a combination of client
organization, technological innovation or improvement, filling a
recognized government IT security need and flexibility of a solution to
meet current and future organizational needs.
“We are delighted to add these two prestigious awards to our trophy
case, but the real satisfaction comes from producing technology that
meets the demanding security needs of critical infrastructure and
enterprise systems,” said Ray DeMeo, chief operating officer of Virsec.
“Aggressive cybersecurity demands of the federal government have been
prioritized by multiple departments for 2019 and beyond. We’re delighted
to be recognized for developing technology solutions that meet a broad
range of government requirements.”
Virsec’s patented Trusted Execution® technology protects any
application, patched or unpatched, across the full application stack
including web
applications, interpreted code, malicious scripts, file integrity,
compiled binary code, and process
memory – protecting memory usage on a block by block basis. Virsec
delivers effective defense against today’s most advanced and damaging
attacks including WannaCry, NotPetya, Industroyer, Triton, and Spectre.
Virsec’s cybersecurity platform maps correct application behavior, and
instantly detects and blocks deviations caused by attacks. This
deterministic approach stops threats in real-time, delivering
unprecedented accuracy, without false positives. Virsec protects any
application across the full application stack from web threats to binary
memory-based attacks.
About Virsec
Based in San Jose, California, Virsec delivers innovative solutions to
counter today’s advanced cyberattacks. The company is led by industry
veterans who have driven one of the world’s top processor teams, and
created innovative technology in network security, embedded systems and
real-time memory systems. The team has broad leadership experience at
companies including AMD, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Juniper, Dell,
NextGen, BMC Software, ForcePoint, as well a long list of high-growth
start-ups. More information and demos are available at www.virsec.com.
