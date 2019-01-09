Virsec : Honored with Two 2018 ASTORS Homeland Security Awards

Virsec, a cybersecurity company delivering a radically new approach to
protect against advanced targeted attacks, today announced it has been
recognized by American Security Today’s Homeland Security Awards. The Virsec
Security Platform received both a Gold Award for Best ICS/SCADA
Cyber Security and Silver Award for Best IT Intrusion Detection &
Prevention Solution.
“It’s very rewarding to be honored for our pioneering work in addressing
the important security needs of government, critical infrastructure and
IoT systems. As these systems become connected, they are increasingly at
risk, and numerous recent attacks have targeted power plants, water
facilities, and other critical infrastructure. Virsec stops these
advanced attacks in real-time, before damage is done,” said Bobby Gupta,
MD & Vice President – Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East of Virsec.
Because of its unique approach to security and patented technology,
Virsec has been deployed by Raytheon,
AVEVA,
and GHD
in demanding defense and critical infrastructure applications. Raytheon
and Virsec have also partnered to bring commercial cybersecurity tools
to global government and critical infrastructure customers. Virsec
through its direct sales team and channel partners is focused and
getting traction in key markets of APAC & EMEA, Gupta added.
The ASTORS program is specifically designed to honor distinguished
government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit and
intelligence to end users in a variety of government, homeland security,
enterprise and public safety vertical markets.
“Today, the United States is increasingly focusing on protecting
IT/cyber security networks, and government and security professionals
are calling on innovative companies like those honored with 2018 ASTORS
Awards to help them do so,” said Michael Madsen, co-founder and
publisher of American Security Today.
“ASTORS’ nominations are evaluated by American Security Today’s panel of
sector experts on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific
impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability
to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of
the industry,” according to Tammy Waitt, co-founder and editorial
director of American Security Today.
Virsec’s patented Trusted Execution™ technology protects any
application, across the full application stack including web
applications, interpreted code, malicious scripts, compiled binary code,
and process memory – protecting memory usage on a block by block basis.
The solution maps correct application behavior, and instantly detects
and blocks deviations caused by attacks. This deterministic approach
stops threats in real-time, delivering unprecedented accuracy, without
false positives.
About Virsec
Headquartered in San Jose, California with a strong presence in India,
Australia and UK, Virsec delivers innovative solutions to counter
today’s advanced cyberattacks. The company is led by industry veterans
who have driven one of the world’s top processor teams, and created
innovative technology in network security, embedded systems and
real-time memory systems. The team has broad leadership experience at
companies including AMD, Cisco, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Juniper, Dell,
NextGen, BMC Software, ForcePoint, as well a long list of high-growth
start-ups. More information and demos are available at www.virsec.com.
