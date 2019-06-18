Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Virta Health Engages with Willis Towers Watson to Accelerate Adoption of Type 2 Diabetes Reversal Treatment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 08:01am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virta Health, the first company to sustainably reverse type 2 diabetes without the use of medications or surgery, announced today a new engagement with Willis Towers Watson, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company. The collaboration accelerates adoption of the Virta Treatment among self-insured employers while addressing a critical employer need. Willis Towers Watson’s 2018 Best Practices in Health Care Employer Survey found that nearly two-thirds of employers will emphasize metabolic syndrome/diabetes over the next three years and it is the number one clinical condition of concern.

Virta upends traditional approaches to diabetes treatment by focusing not on management, but rather diabetes reversal. In both clinical and commercial settings, 60% of patients on the Virta Treatment at one year reverse type 2 diabetes—that is, achieve blood sugar control below the diabetes threshold while eliminating all diabetes-specific medications.

These outcomes provide life-changing circumstances for patients while saving payers many thousands of dollars in medical costs per patient per year. Virta also puts 100% of its fees at risk for its employer and health plan partners, allowing enterprises to introduce the health and economic benefits of diabetes reversal nearly risk-free.

Today’s announcement follows Virta’s most recent publication of clinical trial data, which demonstrated sustained diabetes reversal at two-years. Across the trial population, 67% of prescription medications were eliminated. For patients who started on insulin, 91% reduced usage or eliminated it altogether.

Results extend beyond diabetes reversal and include significant improvement in cardiovascular disease risk factors, sustained weight loss (12% at two years), and significant improvement in non-invasive scores for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and its more severe variant, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

For more information on the benefits of the Virta Treatment, please visit www.virtahealth.com.

About Virta Health
Virta Health provides the first treatment to safely and sustainably reverse type 2 diabetes without medications or surgery. Among enrolled patients in our clinical trial at one year, 60% achieved diabetes reversal and 94% of insulin users reduced or eliminated usage altogether. Results extend beyond diabetes reversal to other areas of metabolic and cardiovascular health, with sustained improvements in blood pressure, inflammation, liver function, and BMI. For enterprises, Virta puts 100% of its fees at risk and can reduce medical prescription costs by more than 70% in year 1 alone. Delivered through Virta’s novel continuous remote care platform, the Virta Treatment provides unparalleled medical and behavioral support and is transforming the lives of people living with type 2 diabetes. To learn more, visit www.virtahealth.com or follow us on Twitter @virtahealth.

Media Contact:
Paul Sytsma
Virta Health
Email: press@virtahealth.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:23aSUMITOMO : Japan's Sumitomo under fire over labor dispute in Philippines
AQ
08:23aArmed Forces Entertainment is bringing the heat this summer
GL
08:23aDIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - Acacia Mining plc - Ordinary shares
AQ
08:21aTESCO : could open 750 new convenience stores in Thailand over medium term
RE
08:21aABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:21aCHALICE GOLD MINES : acquires highly prospective nickel sulphide project in west Kimberley region of WA
AQ
08:21aDavid J. Scott Joins United Cannabis Corp Board of Directors
GL
08:21aEQT : Issues Statement
BU
08:20a7 Minutes with Matt Willer and a Little Cannabis Alliteration -- CFN Media
NE
08:19aOREFINDERS RESOURCES : June 18, 2019 Orefinders Offers up to $1 Million Arms Length Financing to Mistango
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC : ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Pfizer makes $10.6 billion cancer bet in cash deal for Array Biopharma
2INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : determines the placement price for the new shares
3AMBU : AMBU : Medical device maker Ambu's shares dive after new CEO cuts outlook
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Wafer maker Siltronic hits 3-year low as U.S. Huawei ban bites
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About