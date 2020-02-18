Virtana : and CE Tech Partner to Deliver an Expansive Set of Infrastructure Management and Monitoring Solutions

Partners Take Aim at Vast Complexity Issues on Hyperconverged, Highly Distributed, Virtualized Infrastructures

Today Virtana, the leader in hybrid infrastructure management for mission-critical workloads, announced a partnership with CE Tech, an IT company that helps businesses simplify and optimize their IT infrastructure workloads. As a reseller and systems integrator, CE Tech will sell Virtana’s hybrid infrastructure management and cloud migration solutions. CE Tech will also offer an entire platform – leveraging relationships with its existing partners, such as Lenovo, Nutanix, Dell/EMC, Cisco, VMware, and NetApp – to deliver a wide range of infrastructure management and monitoring solutions to its customers.

Detecting issues on complex hybrid infrastructures is fraught with complications, such as those created by cloud migration, exponential growth in enterprise data, and the growth of hyperconverged infrastructures. Those factors can all take a toll on infrastructure performance and mask the causes of outages. What’s more, the tools of IT practitioners today are still rooted in the past, each one addressing issues on one segment of the infrastructure but lacking cross-infrastructure views that both spot issues and pinpoint their sources.

“Today’s IT environments are more complex than ever before,” said Sheen Khoury, executive vice president of global sales, Virtana. “Mission-critical enterprise applications, many of which require real-time responsiveness, also require real-time visibility and AI-guided discovery to deliver the insights required to optimize both performance and capacity on distributed, highly virtualized, and hyperconverged infrastructures. Performance issues on highly distributed IT infrastructures with thousands of mission-critical workloads simply cannot be traced to their source and rectified quickly by using the tools of the past. Through this partnership, Virtana and CE Tech are even better equipped to bring differentiated, end-to-end platform solutions to customers,” added Khoury.

Virtana delivers deep infrastructure visibility, enabling real-time, data-driven lifecycle recommendations to ensure performance, speed problem resolution, automate workload optimization, free-up capacity, and ensure resource availability. AI-powered capacity forecasting helps organizations avoid capacity-driven problems before they can happen, and AI-powered workload optimization keeps applications operating within SLAs.

“Many reseller conversations lead to an empty promise that ‘this product will solve all your problems,’” said Virju Patel, Principal Architect, Enterprise Data Services, CE Tech. “We believe that a consultative approach based on the intelligence gained from a thorough assessment, along with real-time customer data, drives a more meaningful discussion and reduces the ambiguity about where infrastructure issues lie. That’s possible only when technology leads to data-driven insights, and to a verifiable solution. At CE Tech, we’re elevating our customer discussions to deliver quantifiable business solutions, and Virtana helps us achieve our mission.”

Through this partnership Virtana and CE Tech are offering a no-obligation performance and capacity assessment for customers experiencing challenges or insight gaps within their environment, or their migration to the cloud. CE Tech will leverage Virtana’s product suite for its customers in need of solutions that address their cloud dilemmas: VirtualWisdom, the industry’s only AI-powered monitoring, analytics, and automation platform; CloudWisdom, a single, comprehensive platform for cloud management; and Cloud Migration Readiness, a service that provides enterprises with vital performance and cost insights into the workload behavior of applications targeted for public cloud migration.

About CE TECH

Headquartered in Warren, NJ, CE Tech, (Cutting Edge Technologies), is an IT company that employs a consultative approach to discover business challenges and recommends technology solutions. We help businesses simplify and optimize their IT infrastructure in order to remain competitive in a digital economy. Through the strategic assessment, planning and deployment of advanced infrastructure solutions, CE Tech experts help customers achieve maximum flexibility and superior performance across their IT landscape. CE Tech partners with top IT manufacturers, such as Lenovo, Nutanix, Dell/EMC, Cisco, VMware, NetApp and others, to offer a customer-first approach that helps businesses envision, implement and achieve more from technology.

About Virtana

Virtana is a leader in hybrid infrastructure management for mission-critical workloads, providing comprehensive hybrid IT infrastructure monitoring and real-time, AI-powered analytics for the modern enterprise data center. The company’s solutions give IT operations teams deep workload visibility and actionable insights into their end-to-end systems that support mission-critical applications. Virtana customers include leaders in enterprise IT, cloud service providers and federal agencies, that are leveraging the company’s platforms to maximize the performance, health and utilization of their hybrid IT infrastructure. The privately-held company is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information, please visit www.virtana.com.

