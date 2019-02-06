Virtium : to Bring Industrial 3D NAND-based SSDs to Market

Virtium, a leading provider of solid-state drive (SSD) and memory
solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) markets, today
announced it will expand its extensive StorFly® family of
SSDs to include industrial-grade 3D NAND-based drives, beginning the
first quarter 2019. The new Virtium® SSDs will leverage 3D
NAND flash devices’ lower cost per bit and be available in a wide range
of interfaces, form factors and capacities. Additionally, the 3D
NAND-based drives will address the critical requirements of today’s
embedded and IIoT applications, including: high endurance, industrial
temperature (-40ºC to 85ºC) support, power-loss protection, tolerance to
high shock and vibration, lower operating power, locked
bill-of-materials costs (with PCN support), and security.
“3D NAND has become the de facto flash technology for enterprise and
client SSDs, and is expected to account for more than 80 percent of
total NAND output in 2019,” said Scott Phillips, vice president of
marketing, Virtium. “Although several embedded SSD manufactures rushed
to market with 3D NAND solutions earlier last year, we opted to take the
added time needed to ensure our new StorFly 3D NAND-based SSDs will meet
the demanding endurance and environmental needs of the industrial
embedded market. We leveraged Virtium’s 20-plus years of storage and
memory experience -- from concept through final test -- to yield the
best true industrial-grade 3D NAND SSDs embedded and IIoT system
designers can buy. Those designers will benefit from 3D NAND’s cost
efficiencies, as well as higher maximum capacities, without sacrificing
reliability or support for industrial-grade features.”
“Thanks to its scalability and cost-per-bit advantage, 3D NAND flash is
poised to revolutionize both enterprise and industrial solid-state
storage,” said Alan Niebel, president of WebFeet Research and author of
the report Flash and XPoint Memory Applications and Markets.
“Virtium's new 3D NAND-based StorFly SSDs provide an integrated example
of how this technology combined with their industrial design expertise
-- literally, a new dimension in storage -- can advance a wide range of
market segments.”
The new StorFly SSDs will take advantage of 3D NAND’s lower cost per bit
enabled by NAND flash dies being “stacked” for higher density, as
opposed to the conventional planar method of manufacturing flash. The
drives are designed from the ground up to ensure the endurance and
reliability designers have come to expect from previous NAND generations
– particularly in extreme, industrial-temperature environments, as
opposed to the simple production-temperature screening of the most
current 3D-based solutions claiming to feature industrial-temperature
support. Virtium’s I-Temp 3D NAND-based SSDs use the market’s only NAND
manufacturer-endorsed industrial-temperature 3D flash storage. This
contrasts with other, earlier-announced industrial-temperature 3D NAND
that lacks the endorsement of the manufacturer, presenting the
possibility of longer-term reliability issues.
The new industrial 3D NAND drives will support both SATA and NVMe
interfaces, in addition to providing the advanced monitoring and
management features of Virtium’s Intelligent Storage Platform designed
to provide easier drive qualification, deeper SSD insight, higher
endurance, protection against unexpected power-loss, and advanced
security, all at a lower cost per gigabyte than with 2D planar-based
SSDs.
Virtium will begin rolling out its industrial 3D NAND-based SSDs in Q1
2019. They will be available in capacities from 60GB to 2TB; in SATA,
NVMe, and USB interfaces; and in 1.8- and 2.5-inch, M.2, mSATA, Slim
SATA, CFast and eUSB form factors. All the drives include Virtium’s
advanced technologies for data protection and solid-state storage
monitoring: vtGuard®, vtSecure™, vtView® and
vtTools™. These modules give a clear advantage for the optimizing,
protecting, managing and qualifying of SSDs. Additionally, the new
drives feature an optional AES-256 encryption engine with
self-encrypting capabilities.
For more information on the new StorFly 3D-NAND-based SSDs, as well as
Virtium’s broad portfolio of solid-state storage and memory solutions,
visit www.virtium.com,
call 888.847.8486 or email sales@virtium.com.
About Virtium
Virtium manufactures solid-state-storage and memory solutions for the
world’s top industrial embedded OEM customers. The company designs,
builds and supports its products in the USA, and provides a dedicated
software team for custom storage solutions – all fortified by a network
of global locations.
