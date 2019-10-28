Virtua Capital Management : Funds Exclusive 1031 Exchange in 30 Days

The firm’s rapid rate of capital commitment showcases its historical ability to provide high-quality tax-advantaged investment solutions

Virtua Capital Management (“the firm”), the capital formation arm of global private-equity real-estate investment manager Virtua Partners, announced the successful acquisition and closing of a 1031 exchange eligible multi-office tenant building located at 4800 North Point Parkway in Alpharetta, Georgia – an affluent community in the Atlanta MSA.

The property at 4800 North Point Parkway in Alpharetta, GA (Photo: Business Wire)

The property is a 75,305 square-foot, class-A, multi-tenant office building, which will be 100 percent occupied by four tenants, anchored by a large A+ credit tenant. In addition to the property itself, the submarket exhibits healthy fundamentals, experiencing immense population growth and a healthy office market. North Fulton County experienced a 14.1% increase in population from 2010 to 2018 according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. High-end amenities, a low cost of living and an abundance of educated workers also support a strong outlook for this investment.

“In a highly competitive environment, our ability to execute off-market acquisitions on a property with such strong drivers highlights the value we strive to provide,” says Quinn Palomino, Chief Executive Officer of Virtua Partners. “This funding achievement is one of many milestones our firm has accomplished to prove our historical ability to provide transparent investment solutions.”

The firm plans to offer new 1031 investments across asset classes following increased investor demand. Its robust project pipeline targets areas of opportunity in the hospitality and multifamily asset classes as the firm continues to innovate its investment strategy heading into 2020.

“Virtua continues to see strong demand for 1031 exchange opportunities and investors are starving for yield,” says Derek Uldricks, President of Virtua Capital Management. “We have seen a tendency for investors to shift more capital to income producing opportunities at this stage of the economic cycle. The investor appetite was sensational.”

About Virtua Capital Management:

Virtua Capital Management, LLC oversees the capital formation functions and investor processing and securities compliance for the investment funds sponsored by Virtua Partners. Virtua Capital Management also oversees fund structuring, fund accounting, fund administration, offering materials generation, marketing collateral, fund marketing, issuer sales for the investment funds, and building and maintaining investor relations domestically and abroad.

About Virtua Partners:

Virtua Partners is a global private-equity firm specializing in commercial real estate. The firm and its affiliates sponsor a variety of investment funds and commercial real estate projects across the United States and currently have 16 million square feet of assets under management or development.

Virtua Partners’ goal is to provide superior risk-adjusted returns for high-net-worth individuals and family offices through comprehensive strategies, rigorous underwriting, and careful execution.

Disclosure:

Virtua Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor with the State of Arizona. Nothing presented is intended to be, nor should it be construed or used as, investment, tax, or financial advice or an offer to sell or solicit investments in any project managed or advised by Virtua Capital Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, or its affiliates. Private offerings may involve a high degree of risk and are not suitable for all investors. Offering documents contain risk warnings which are specific to the project they describe. You should not make any investment unless you have carefully reviewed applicable offering documents and consulted with your own professional advisors. Investors must assess for themselves the suitability of any particular investment opportunity and carry out any appropriate due diligence.

PAST RESULTS ARE NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. THERE IS NO GUARANTEE THAT ANY INVESTMENT WILL ACHIEVE ITS GOALS AND GENERATE PROFITS OR AVOID LOSSES.

