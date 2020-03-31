Virtual Arts & Culture Experiences to Enjoy While Social Distancing
0
03/31/2020 | 05:56pm EDT
LAKE WORTH BEACH, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As everyone settles into new normal routine of staying home and practicing social distancing, there are still many ways to access arts and culture. Even amidst nationwide closures, cultural institutions are still providing visitors with ways to have some creative reprieve during this difficult time.
The Palm Beaches TV: Enjoy more than 30 hours of commercial-free family-friendly content showcasing all there is to see and do in Palm Beach County, including shows like "Art Adventures" and so much more.
For more information on the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and the full listing of Virtual Cultural Experiences, Tours & Classes, please see here.
###
About Florida’s Cultural Capital®
The Palm Beaches is a collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, with 47 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches and sophisticated art and culture. The destination has more than 200 cultural organizations that produce 42,000 events, exhibitions and performances annually.
The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council’s complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, custom itineraries and enhanced access to local events, talent and venues.