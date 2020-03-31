Virtual Arts & Culture Experiences to Enjoy While Social Distancing

LAKE WORTH BEACH, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As everyone settles into new normal routine of staying home and practicing social distancing, there are still many ways to access arts and culture. Even amidst nationwide closures, cultural institutions are still providing visitors with ways to have some creative reprieve during this difficult time.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and the region’s local cultural partners have created some fun, engaging virtual experiences available to visitors across the country, including the following experiences. For a full list that’s updated daily, visit palmbeachculture.com.

Museum, Art and Gallery Tours

Science Lessons

Dance Classes

Ballet Arts Dance Company (via Zoom) Adult Ballet Barre (Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. EST) Adult Stretch/Pilates (Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. EST) Baby Ballet (Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. EST)

Ballet Florida (via Instagram Live: March 30-April 3) Adult Ballet (Monday Wednesday and Friday, 5 p.m. EST) Improvisation (Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. EST) Space as Expression (Tuesday and Thursday, 2 p.m. EST Contemporary (Tuesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. EST)

Boca Ballet Theatre (via Instagram Live: March 30-April 3) Adult Ballet (Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. EST) Creative Dance (Tuesday and Thursday, 3 p.m. EST)

Downtown Dance: (via Zoom: March 30-April 3; $10/class) Ballet (Monday and Friday, 6 p.m. EST) Modern (Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST) Jazz (Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST)



Film and Theater Experiences

Mandel Jewish Community Center: RSVP for the virtual Jewish Film Fest, including the below films: “Good Morning Son” (Thursday, April 2, 6:30 p.m. EST) “The Twinning Reaction” (Tuesday, April 7, 6:30 p.m. EST) “The Four Sons and All Their Sons: A Passover Tale” (Tuesday, April 14, 6:30 p.m. EST) “Here and Now” (Thursday, April 23, 6:30 p.m. EST)

Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum: 6th Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival (RSVP required) April 7-11 (video on-demand; tickets are $15/person)



For more information on the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and the full listing of Virtual Cultural Experiences, Tours & Classes, please see here.

About Florida’s Cultural Capital®

The Palm Beaches is a collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, with 47 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches and sophisticated art and culture. The destination has more than 200 cultural organizations that produce 42,000 events, exhibitions and performances annually.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council’s complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, custom itineraries and enhanced access to local events, talent and venues.

