Virtual Clinical Trial Company ClinOne Adds Three Members to the Board of Directors

ClinOne, the leader in virtual clinical trial management announces the appointment of three new members to the Board of Directors in conjunction with the recent completion of a Series A financing.

“The current pandemic is expediting the virtualization of clinical trial management,” said Rob Bohacs, founder and CEO of ClinOne. “Our business has accelerated dramatically due to our proven ability to remotely enable so many aspects of trial management for trial sponsors, sites and most importantly the patients. With hundreds of trials being managed using our technology in over 55 countries and 30+ languages, ClinOne has the proven experience to meet the societal imperative to virtualize and continue these critical drug trials.”

The three additions to the ClinOne Board include Jennifer Peters, Albert Prast and Steven Lindseth.

Jennifer Peters is a current board member and was the Founder and Chief Experience Officer at Greenphire – a leading clinical trial technology company which revolutionized clinical trial patient reimbursement and site payment processes. Jennifer has also held several other executive level Life Sciences positions formerly serving as the Senior Vice President of Scientific Services at Bracket (now Signant Health) and Vice-President, Life Sciences at TransPerfect. http://linkedin.com/in/jennifer-peters-31a17725

Albert Prast has led executive technology organizations in the healthcare technology industry for 25 years. He is an operating partner and advisor to numerous private equity firms. Currently, Albert serves as the Chief Information and Chief Technology Officer for AeroCare Holdings, a national leader in the durable medical equipment industry. Albert is also an active investor and advisor to healthcare technology companies and serves on the boards of RxRevu, DataLink Software, NucleusHealth, Revel Health, and VectorCare. http://linkedin.com/in/aprast

Steven Lindseth is a General Partner at the CU Healthcare Innovation Fund, which led the Series A financing. Steve has been a healthcare IT/digital health entrepreneur, operator and investor for over 30 years. He co-founded and invested in world-class healthcare devices, technology enabled services, digital media and enterprise software companies. He also serves on the boards of RxRevu and Conversa Health. http://linkedin.com/in/stevenlindseth

“ClinOne’s approach to the virtual management of clinical trials was always the future of the industry, but COVID has expedited the timeline to 'now.' Every trial sponsor, CRO and site will need to evaluate how trial management technology can ensure trial continuity during the pandemic. ClinOne is well positioned to meet the increasing industry demand to strengthen communication between sponsors, sites, and patients,” said Jennifer Peters. “After having spent more than 15 years in the industry, I am more convinced than ever that companies will need to quickly innovate in order to continue the research that is so important. COVID-19 has exposed critical vulnerabilities in the traditional trial management process - giving ClinOne a tremendous opportunity to provide sponsors with proven solutions that will enable virtualization.”

About ClinOne

The ClinOne solution and its suite of products are proven to accelerate clinical trial enrollment and remote patient care, compliance and retention. The company's sole mission is to strengthen connectively and management of participating researchers, patients, and caregivers on-site and remotely. ClinOne's systems are HIPAA, FDA CRF 21 Part 11, and GDPR compliant and validated and have been used across 55 countries by more than 30 sponsors and 90,000 investigators since 2016.

