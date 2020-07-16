Virtual Corporate Access: Intellisight® Investor Conference Moves Online; Aug. 12 Event Features 40+ Companies of Different Sectors, Market Caps

For the first time, the Intellisight® Investor Conference, scheduled for Aug. 12, will be 100% virtual. The online format will give companies and attendees greater flexibility and efficiency than ever before. This is the conference’s ninth year.
Intellisight, the nation’s largest open-access investor conference, will again feature more than 40 participating companies from a variety of industry sectors:
Large-cap issuers such as General Mills, Ecolab, and Xcel Energy
Emerging companies such as Intricon, Calyxt, Helius Medical and Medexus Pharmaceuticals
First-time participants such as Kellogg, Issuer Direct and Vista Outdoor
All company presentations and 1:1 meetings will take place virtually on August 12 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The following companies are expected to participate:
COMPANY
TICKER
3M
MMM
Artisan Partners Asset Management
APAM
Associated Bank
ASB
AstraZeneca
AZN
BBQ Holdings
BBQ
Bio-Techne
TECH
Black Hills Corporation
BKH
Calyxt
CLXT
CBIZ
CBZ
CF Industries Holdings
CF
Clearfield
CLFD
Communications Systems
JCS
CyberOptics
CYBE
Donaldson
DCI
Ecolab
ECL
Emergent Biosolutions
EBS
Fastenal
FAST
General Mills
GIS
Graco
GGG
H.B. Fuller
FUL
Helius Medical
HSDT
Inspire Medical Systems
INSP
Intricon
IIN
Issuer Direct
ISDR
Kellogg Company
K
Medexus Pharmaceuticals
MDP
Mosaic
MOS
Northern Oil & Gas
NOG
NVE
NVEC
nVent
NVT
Otter Tail Corporation
OTTR
Pentair
PNR
Physicians Realty Trust
DOC
Piper Sandler
PIPR
Principal Financial Group
PFG
Qumu
QUMU
RedHill Biopharma
RDHL
Scienjoy
SJ
SPX
SPXC
StoneCastle Financial
BANX
Strategic Education
STRA
TCF Financial
TCF
UnitedHealth Group
UNH
VIQ Solutions
VQS
Vista Outdoor
VSTO
Xcel Energy
XEL
Unlike most institutional investor conferences, which are sponsored by a single brokerage house or investment bank, Intellisight is funded primarily by institutional investors. This year’s sponsors include Compass Capital Management, Disciplined Growth Investors, Mairs and Power, Nuveen, RBC Global Asset Management, and Riverbridge.
Please visit http://gointellisight.org for the latest roster and a downloadable list of participating companies and registration details.
About CFA Society Minnesota
Founded in 1952, CFA Society Minnesota is part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies that lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education, and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Society Minnesota represents the interests of 1,400 investment professionals in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota through advocacy, education, events, and professional development. CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials and is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. There are more than 170,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in 162 markets.
For more information visit cfamn.org and www.cfainstitute.org.
Mission:
To promote and advance the professional excellence, ethical behavior, and fellowship of our members through quality programs, educational offerings, and volunteer opportunities.
