Virtual Corporate Access: Intellisight® Investor Conference Moves Online; Aug. 12 Event Features 40+ Companies of Different Sectors, Market Caps

For the first time, the Intellisight® Investor Conference, scheduled for Aug. 12, will be 100% virtual. The online format will give companies and attendees greater flexibility and efficiency than ever before. This is the conference’s ninth year.

Intellisight, the nation’s largest open-access investor conference, will again feature more than 40 participating companies from a variety of industry sectors:

Large-cap issuers such as General Mills, Ecolab, and Xcel Energy

Emerging companies such as Intricon, Calyxt, Helius Medical and Medexus Pharmaceuticals

First-time participants such as Kellogg, Issuer Direct and Vista Outdoor

All company presentations and 1:1 meetings will take place virtually on August 12 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The following companies are expected to participate:

COMPANY TICKER 3M MMM Artisan Partners Asset Management APAM Associated Bank ASB AstraZeneca AZN BBQ Holdings BBQ Bio-Techne TECH Black Hills Corporation BKH Calyxt CLXT CBIZ CBZ CF Industries Holdings CF Clearfield CLFD Communications Systems JCS CyberOptics CYBE Donaldson DCI Ecolab ECL Emergent Biosolutions EBS Fastenal FAST General Mills GIS Graco GGG H.B. Fuller FUL Helius Medical HSDT Inspire Medical Systems INSP Intricon IIN Issuer Direct ISDR Kellogg Company K Medexus Pharmaceuticals MDP Mosaic MOS Northern Oil & Gas NOG NVE NVEC nVent NVT Otter Tail Corporation OTTR Pentair PNR Physicians Realty Trust DOC Piper Sandler PIPR Principal Financial Group PFG Qumu QUMU RedHill Biopharma RDHL Scienjoy SJ SPX SPXC StoneCastle Financial BANX Strategic Education STRA TCF Financial TCF UnitedHealth Group UNH VIQ Solutions VQS Vista Outdoor VSTO Xcel Energy XEL

Unlike most institutional investor conferences, which are sponsored by a single brokerage house or investment bank, Intellisight is funded primarily by institutional investors. This year’s sponsors include Compass Capital Management, Disciplined Growth Investors, Mairs and Power, Nuveen, RBC Global Asset Management, and Riverbridge.

Please visit http://gointellisight.org for the latest roster and a downloadable list of participating companies and registration details.

About CFA Society Minnesota

Founded in 1952, CFA Society Minnesota is part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies that lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education, and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Society Minnesota represents the interests of 1,400 investment professionals in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota through advocacy, education, events, and professional development. CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials and is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. There are more than 170,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in 162 markets.

For more information visit cfamn.org and www.cfainstitute.org.

Mission:

To promote and advance the professional excellence, ethical behavior, and fellowship of our members through quality programs, educational offerings, and volunteer opportunities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005659/en/