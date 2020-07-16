Log in
Virtual Corporate Access: Intellisight® Investor Conference Moves Online; Aug. 12 Event Features 40+ Companies of Different Sectors, Market Caps

07/16/2020 | 11:02am EDT

For the first time, the Intellisight® Investor Conference, scheduled for Aug. 12, will be 100% virtual. The online format will give companies and attendees greater flexibility and efficiency than ever before. This is the conference’s ninth year.

Intellisight, the nation’s largest open-access investor conference, will again feature more than 40 participating companies from a variety of industry sectors:

  • Large-cap issuers such as General Mills, Ecolab, and Xcel Energy
  • Emerging companies such as Intricon, Calyxt, Helius Medical and Medexus Pharmaceuticals
  • First-time participants such as Kellogg, Issuer Direct and Vista Outdoor

All company presentations and 1:1 meetings will take place virtually on August 12 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The following companies are expected to participate:

COMPANY

   

TICKER

3M

   

MMM

Artisan Partners Asset Management

   

APAM

Associated Bank

   

ASB

AstraZeneca

   

AZN

BBQ Holdings

   

BBQ

Bio-Techne

   

TECH

Black Hills Corporation

   

BKH

Calyxt

   

CLXT

CBIZ

   

CBZ

CF Industries Holdings

   

CF

Clearfield

   

CLFD

Communications Systems

   

JCS

CyberOptics

   

CYBE

Donaldson

   

DCI

Ecolab

   

ECL

Emergent Biosolutions

   

EBS

Fastenal

   

FAST

General Mills

   

GIS

Graco

   

GGG

H.B. Fuller

   

FUL

Helius Medical

   

HSDT

Inspire Medical Systems

   

INSP

Intricon

   

IIN

Issuer Direct

   

ISDR

Kellogg Company

   

K

Medexus Pharmaceuticals

   

MDP

Mosaic

   

MOS

Northern Oil & Gas

   

NOG

NVE

   

NVEC

nVent

   

NVT

Otter Tail Corporation

   

OTTR

Pentair

   

PNR

Physicians Realty Trust

   

DOC

Piper Sandler

   

PIPR

Principal Financial Group

   

PFG

Qumu

   

QUMU

RedHill Biopharma

   

RDHL

Scienjoy

   

SJ

SPX

   

SPXC

StoneCastle Financial

   

BANX

Strategic Education

   

STRA

TCF Financial

   

TCF

UnitedHealth Group

   

UNH

VIQ Solutions

   

VQS

Vista Outdoor

   

VSTO

Xcel Energy

   

XEL

Unlike most institutional investor conferences, which are sponsored by a single brokerage house or investment bank, Intellisight is funded primarily by institutional investors. This year’s sponsors include Compass Capital Management, Disciplined Growth Investors, Mairs and Power, Nuveen, RBC Global Asset Management, and Riverbridge.

Please visit http://gointellisight.org for the latest roster and a downloadable list of participating companies and registration details.

About CFA Society Minnesota

Founded in 1952, CFA Society Minnesota is part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies that lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education, and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Society Minnesota represents the interests of 1,400 investment professionals in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota through advocacy, education, events, and professional development. CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials and is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. There are more than 170,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in 162 markets.

For more information visit cfamn.org and www.cfainstitute.org.

Mission:

To promote and advance the professional excellence, ethical behavior, and fellowship of our members through quality programs, educational offerings, and volunteer opportunities.


