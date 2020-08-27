Virtual, Inc. : Continues Creative Winning Streak for PCI Security Standards Council Video Work

Expertly Orchestrated Event Opening Video Claims Gold TRENDY Award

Closing the Gender Gap in Payment Security Series Honored with Videographers’ ‘Award of Distinction

’Today Virtual, Inc. announced that it has been recognized with two prestigious video production awards for projects done on behalf of one of its clients, the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC).

"If a picture is worth a thousand words, a great video is worth ten times that. We love to help our clients tell their story in a way that connects with their audiences and we were delighted to work with PCI SSC as they drive towards their mission of helping make payments safer worldwide,” said Andy Freed, Virtual’s CEO.

Gold Award Winner: It Takes a Community to Secure Payments Video

The opening video of PCI SSC’s Community Meeting—a series of global events—took home the gold award as the top video of the Association Trends TRENDY Awards.

Developed in partnership with Green Iguana Productions, this video featured an original score, a series of musicians, and expertly produced transitions that played across seven massive screens, including a 72’ stage-wide display.

“The theme for the video was an orchestra and our team certainly made the story sing for our client,” added Andy Freed.

Award of Distinction: Closing the Gender Gap in Payment Security Video Series

Virtual’s second award-winning video, which focused on the challenge of eliminating gender disparity in the world of payment security, was honored with the prestigious Videographers’ Award of Distinction—one of the oldest and most respected programs in video. The series featured women in leadership roles on the Council’s Board of Advisors and Executive Committee sharing their experiences and recommendations on how the industry can address this ongoing challenge.

"The Virtual team worked with us to turn the ground-breaking "Closing the Gap" set of videos from just an idea into a series that has gained recognition with our industry stakeholders across the globe," said Alicia Malone, PCI SSC senior manager, public relations. "It is wonderful to see this team effort honored with this prestigious award."

"PCI SSC strives to reach a global audience in our mission to help secure payment data. Doing so requires the right partners, and we were proud to partner with Virtual and Green Iguana on these award-winning projects. Their talent and professionalism brought these videos to life and helped to highlight important priorities in our industry. It was truly a pleasure working with this remarkable team," said Mark Meissner, PCI SSC vice president and global head of public relations.

About Virtual, Inc.

Virtual is a professional services firm that enables organizations to achieve their goals and make a mark on the world. Whether helping an organization go from zero to 800 corporate members in a mere 18 months or extending the reach and impact of an international group dedicated to curing prostate and breast cancer, Virtual provides strategic advisory and execution services that drive real results for technology consortia, standards groups and associations that are forming, growing or changing.

Virtual was named to The Boston Globe's "Top Places to Work" list, and the firm has been named three times to Inc. Magazine's list of 5,000 fastest-growing private companies. Virtual is accredited by the AMC Institute, the global trade group that represents the association management industry.

For more information about Virtual, Inc., visit www.virtualinc.com, or call +1 781-246-0500.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200827005153/en/