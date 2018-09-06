Virtual, Inc. : Expands Leadership Roster

New Hires and Promotions Deepen Tech and Association Expertise in Rapidly Growing Company

Virtual, Inc., today announced the hiring of two senior professionals and the promotion of seven employees to leadership positions across three company locations. Virtual is a one-of-a kind professional services firm that helps associations, standards organizations, and professional societies make their mark on the world.

Industry Veterans Added to Client Services and Marketing Teams

In response to a continually expanding client roster, Virtual has hired two experienced professionals to bolster its Client Services and Marketing Departments.

Steve Jones joins Virtual as a Director in the Client Services Department. Based in the Reston, VA, office, Steve has over 20 years of experience leading associations. Steve was previously Executive Director of the Association of Cable Communicators where he created the ACC Communications Institute, a graduate-level intensive learning opportunity for cable industry executives. At Virtual, he will be working with the Microscopy Society of America, the Society for Benefit-Cost Analysis and the Association for Responsible Alternatives to Workers’ Compensation.

Melanie Tringali is Virtual’s new Director of Marketing Communications. Located at Virtual’s Wakefield, MA, headquarters, Melanie assumes a leadership role for a number of Virtual technology clients, including Accounting Blockchain Coalition, Automotive Edge Computing Consortium, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, and SAFECode. Prior to Virtual, Melanie was Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications for the Cambridge Network where she oversaw, developed and led the Marketing and Communications Department.

Senior Staff Promotions Span Client Services, Events, Finance, Human Resources, Marketing, and Technology Solutions Departments

In addition to new senior-level hires, Virtual also promoted the following seven employees to key staff positions:

Stacey Comito was promoted to Vice President of Marketing Communications. She leads the marketing team supporting the PCI Security Standards Council and possesses a wealth of experience in strategic marketing and communications.

As Virtual’s first Senior Director of Employee Experience, Kris Lantheaume shapes the company’s unique culture and serves as the leader of the Employee Experience team developing talent acquisition and retention, performance management and employee communications programs.

Margot Rodger was named Senior Director of Event Management and Planning with responsibility for leading the Event Management Department, ensuring excellence and client satisfaction in meetings globally.

Lisa Tracey was promoted to Senior Director of Operations helping to lead the Virtual team supporting the PCI Security Standards Council.

Julie Utano was elevated to Senior Director of Client Services and will oversee multiple clients and a team of senior staff at the Reston location.

Jaci Cochran was promoted to Associate Director of Accounting. In her new role she is responsible for ensuring and maintaining accuracy in accounting and financial reporting for Virtual clients from the Nashville office.

Kurt Einhaus was promoted to Director of Web Application Development. He will supervise the development, documentation, implementation and administration of various internal and external websites and web-based applications.

Additional information about the services that Virtual provides to its clients is available at www.virtualinc.com.

About Virtual, Inc.

Virtual, Inc. delivers strategic consulting, best practices, innovation and world-class business operations to associations, tech and standards organizations, scientific professional societies, state governments and professional licensing associations. Virtual ranks in the top five percent of AMCs and was named to the Inc. 500/5000 list of growth companies and "The Boston Globe's Top Places to Work". Virtual, Inc. has offices in Wakefield, MA, Nashville, Palo Alto, and Reston, VA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005440/en/