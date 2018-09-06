Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Virtual, Inc. : Expands Leadership Roster

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

New Hires and Promotions Deepen Tech and Association Expertise in Rapidly Growing Company

Virtual, Inc., today announced the hiring of two senior professionals and the promotion of seven employees to leadership positions across three company locations. Virtual is a one-of-a kind professional services firm that helps associations, standards organizations, and professional societies make their mark on the world.

Industry Veterans Added to Client Services and Marketing Teams

In response to a continually expanding client roster, Virtual has hired two experienced professionals to bolster its Client Services and Marketing Departments.

  • Steve Jones joins Virtual as a Director in the Client Services Department. Based in the Reston, VA, office, Steve has over 20 years of experience leading associations. Steve was previously Executive Director of the Association of Cable Communicators where he created the ACC Communications Institute, a graduate-level intensive learning opportunity for cable industry executives. At Virtual, he will be working with the Microscopy Society of America, the Society for Benefit-Cost Analysis and the Association for Responsible Alternatives to Workers’ Compensation.
  • Melanie Tringali is Virtual’s new Director of Marketing Communications. Located at Virtual’s Wakefield, MA, headquarters, Melanie assumes a leadership role for a number of Virtual technology clients, including Accounting Blockchain Coalition, Automotive Edge Computing Consortium, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, and SAFECode. Prior to Virtual, Melanie was Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications for the Cambridge Network where she oversaw, developed and led the Marketing and Communications Department.

Senior Staff Promotions Span Client Services, Events, Finance, Human Resources, Marketing, and Technology Solutions Departments

In addition to new senior-level hires, Virtual also promoted the following seven employees to key staff positions:

  • Stacey Comito was promoted to Vice President of Marketing Communications. She leads the marketing team supporting the PCI Security Standards Council and possesses a wealth of experience in strategic marketing and communications.
  • As Virtual’s first Senior Director of Employee Experience, Kris Lantheaume shapes the company’s unique culture and serves as the leader of the Employee Experience team developing talent acquisition and retention, performance management and employee communications programs.
  • Margot Rodger was named Senior Director of Event Management and Planning with responsibility for leading the Event Management Department, ensuring excellence and client satisfaction in meetings globally.
  • Lisa Tracey was promoted to Senior Director of Operations helping to lead the Virtual team supporting the PCI Security Standards Council.
  • Julie Utano was elevated to Senior Director of Client Services and will oversee multiple clients and a team of senior staff at the Reston location.
  • Jaci Cochran was promoted to Associate Director of Accounting. In her new role she is responsible for ensuring and maintaining accuracy in accounting and financial reporting for Virtual clients from the Nashville office.
  • Kurt Einhaus was promoted to Director of Web Application Development. He will supervise the development, documentation, implementation and administration of various internal and external websites and web-based applications.

Additional information about the services that Virtual provides to its clients is available at www.virtualinc.com.

About Virtual, Inc.

Virtual, Inc. delivers strategic consulting, best practices, innovation and world-class business operations to associations, tech and standards organizations, scientific professional societies, state governments and professional licensing associations. Virtual ranks in the top five percent of AMCs and was named to the Inc. 500/5000 list of growth companies and "The Boston Globe's Top Places to Work". Virtual, Inc. has offices in Wakefield, MA, Nashville, Palo Alto, and Reston, VA.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:29pMUSIC OF YOUR LIFE INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:29pOCTOPUS TITAN VCT : Fund Update
AQ
05:28pMANCHESTER UNITED : players need to raise each other's game, says former captain Bryan Robson
AQ
05:28pAGENCY : Passenger Traffic Through Moscow Airports Up 6.3% In July, 12.4% At Sheremetyevo
PR
05:28pMANCHESTER UNITED : Mourinho, Pogba 'don't have to be friends' for Man United to succeed, says Bryan Robson
AQ
05:27pSUI : SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Changes to Board and Committees
PU
05:27pTONLY ELECTRONICS : Notification letter and request form to non-registered shareholders 2018
PU
05:27pTONLY ELECTRONICS : Notification letter and request form to registered shareholders 2018
PU
05:27pMICROSOFT : Xbox now connects with Cortana and Alexa-enabled devices
PU
05:27pBLOCKCHAIN VS. CRYPTOASSETS : different worlds
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
2WIRECARD : Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index
3GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC : GO AHEAD : Full year results for the year ended 30 June 2018
4SIMCORP : SIMCORP : Groupama Asset Management Automates its Front and Middle Office Operations with SimCorp Di..
5AUROBINDO PHARMA : Novartis sells U.S. generics assets to India's bargain-hunting Aurobindo

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.