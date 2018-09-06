Virtual, Inc. : Expands Leadership Roster

Virtual, Inc., today announced the hiring of two senior professionals
and the promotion of seven employees to leadership positions across
three company locations. Virtual is a one-of-a kind professional
services firm that helps associations, standards organizations, and
professional societies make their mark on the world.
Industry Veterans Added to Client Services and
Marketing Teams
In response to a continually expanding client roster, Virtual has hired
two experienced professionals to bolster its Client Services and
Marketing Departments.
-
Steve Jones joins Virtual as a Director in the Client Services
Department. Based in the Reston, VA, office, Steve has over 20 years
of experience leading associations. Steve was previously Executive
Director of the Association of Cable Communicators where he created
the ACC Communications Institute, a graduate-level intensive learning
opportunity for cable industry executives. At Virtual, he will be
working with the Microscopy Society of America, the Society for
Benefit-Cost Analysis and the Association for Responsible Alternatives
to Workers’ Compensation.
-
Melanie Tringali is Virtual’s new Director of Marketing
Communications. Located at Virtual’s Wakefield, MA, headquarters,
Melanie assumes a leadership role for a number of Virtual technology
clients, including Accounting Blockchain Coalition, Automotive Edge
Computing Consortium, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, and SAFECode.
Prior to Virtual, Melanie was Director of Marketing and Corporate
Communications for the Cambridge Network where she oversaw, developed
and led the Marketing and Communications Department.
Senior Staff Promotions Span Client Services,
Events, Finance, Human Resources, Marketing, and Technology Solutions
Departments
In addition to new senior-level hires, Virtual also promoted the
following seven employees to key staff positions:
-
Stacey Comito was promoted to Vice President of Marketing
Communications. She leads the marketing team supporting the PCI
Security Standards Council and possesses a wealth of experience in
strategic marketing and communications.
-
As Virtual’s first Senior Director of Employee Experience, Kris
Lantheaume shapes the company’s unique culture and serves as the
leader of the Employee Experience team developing talent acquisition
and retention, performance management and employee communications
programs.
-
Margot Rodger was named Senior Director of Event Management and
Planning with responsibility for leading the Event Management
Department, ensuring excellence and client satisfaction in meetings
globally.
-
Lisa Tracey was promoted to Senior Director of Operations helping to
lead the Virtual team supporting the PCI Security Standards Council.
-
Julie Utano was elevated to Senior Director of Client Services and
will oversee multiple clients and a team of senior staff at the Reston
location.
-
Jaci Cochran was promoted to Associate Director of Accounting. In her
new role she is responsible for ensuring and maintaining accuracy in
accounting and financial reporting for Virtual clients from the
Nashville office.
-
Kurt Einhaus was promoted to Director of Web Application Development.
He will supervise the development, documentation, implementation and
administration of various internal and external websites and web-based
applications.
