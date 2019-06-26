Virtual Inc. : Expands Senior Leadership Team

Experts in Strategy, Operations, Marketing, and Innovation Enhance Virtual’s Ability to Drive Success for its Clients

Virtual Inc., the leading provider of professional services to technology consortia and professional societies, today bolstered the organization’s leadership team with the addition of four senior executives.

Virtual’s new senior executives include:

Jim Cudahy, Senior Consultant - Cudahy is the former president and CEO of the National Investor Relations Institute and Executive Director and CEO of the National Court Reporters Association. He has a proven track record of executive leadership and consulting with clients to provide business management, market strategy, and positioning expertise. At Virtual, Cudahy will focus on developing and launching new associations, joining Virtual’s team that has launched more than a dozen groups in the last ten years.

- Cudahy is the former president and CEO of the National Investor Relations Institute and Executive Director and CEO of the National Court Reporters Association. He has a proven track record of executive leadership and consulting with clients to provide business management, market strategy, and positioning expertise. At Virtual, Cudahy will focus on developing and launching new associations, joining Virtual’s team that has launched more than a dozen groups in the last ten years. Paula Hunter, Senior Advisor - Hunter brings more than two decades of global, senior management association experience to Virtual. As the Executive Director of the Near Field Communication (NFC) Forum, Hunter was awarded the North American Women in IT Businesswoman of the Year award in 2018. Hunter will leverage her expertise in high technology marketing, operations, and business development in her new role facilitating the ongoing evolution of Mojaloop, an open-source software project to support the creation of interoperable payment platforms that will help unbanked people around the world access digital financial services. Funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Mojaloop was created in partnership with a group of leading tech and fintech companies, including Ripple, Dwolla, Software Group, ModusBox, and Crosslake Technologies.

- Hunter brings more than two decades of global, senior management association experience to Virtual. As the Executive Director of the Near Field Communication (NFC) Forum, Hunter was awarded the North American Women in IT Businesswoman of the Year award in 2018. Hunter will leverage her expertise in high technology marketing, operations, and business development in her new role facilitating the ongoing evolution of Mojaloop, an open-source software project to support the creation of interoperable payment platforms that will help unbanked people around the world access digital financial services. Funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Mojaloop was created in partnership with a group of leading tech and fintech companies, including Ripple, Dwolla, Software Group, ModusBox, and Crosslake Technologies. Matt Landry, Vice President, Marketing and Communications – Landry is an accomplished marketing communications and public relations professional with more than 20 years of experience, working with companies, individuals, and organizations to position, understand, promote, differentiate, and protect their brands. As a Vice President with Matter Communications, Landry developed teams, created and fostered collaborative work environments and delivered award-winning integrated marketing, communications, and thought leadership campaigns. Landry will be responsible for developing and implementing strategic marketing communications campaigns and public relations programs for Virtual’s clients. Landry succeeds Ruth Cassidy, who recently retired after over 12 years of service as Senior Vice President of Communications at Virtual.

– Landry is an accomplished marketing communications and public relations professional with more than 20 years of experience, working with companies, individuals, and organizations to position, understand, promote, differentiate, and protect their brands. As a Vice President with Matter Communications, Landry developed teams, created and fostered collaborative work environments and delivered award-winning integrated marketing, communications, and thought leadership campaigns. Landry will be responsible for developing and implementing strategic marketing communications campaigns and public relations programs for Virtual’s clients. Landry succeeds Ruth Cassidy, who recently retired after over 12 years of service as Senior Vice President of Communications at Virtual. Mike McCamon, Senior Consultant -- McCamon is an accomplished global leader in the technology and nonprofit industries. He was the inaugural executive director of the Bluetooth SIG trade association and a key member of the executive team that launched Matt Damon’s Water.org. Mike is currently the Interim Executive Director of the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP). In his new role McCamon will consult with other Virtual clients on international growth and retention strategies.

“At Virtual we’ve always gone above and beyond to bring into our company the leaders who can provide our clients with the level of strategic counsel and operational expertise that drives them to make a real impact on the world,” said Andy Freed, CEO, Virtual. “Jim, Paula, Matt, and Mike bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in their respective industries. Their expertise and leadership will enable us to provide a new level of insight and guidance to our technology, association and professional society clients.”

About Virtual, Inc.

Virtual, Inc. drives success for its clients and enables them to make their mark on the world. The company delivers strategic consulting, best practices, innovation, and world-class business operations to associations, tech and standards organizations, scientific professional societies, state governments, and professional licensing associations. Virtual, Inc. ranks in the top five percent of AMCs and was named to the Inc. 500/5000 list of growth companies and “The Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work.” Virtual, Inc. has offices in Wakefield, MA, Nashville, Palo Alto, and Reston, VA. For more information about the services that Virtual, Inc. provides to its clients, visit https://virtualinc.com/ .

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005110/en/