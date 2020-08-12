Log in
Virtual Podcasting Conference on track to set new record this week for attendance, seminars and programs for podcasters

08/12/2020 | 01:40pm EDT

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 12, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Podfest MultiMedia Expo, one of the longest running and tightest-knit communities of podcasters announces that the Podfest Global Summit is presently on a great track for its attempt of the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the largest attendance for a virtual podcasting conference in one week.

Chris Krimitsos, Chief Creative Officer of Podfest Expo

The Podfest Global Summit, presented by Libsyn, is presenting a range of sessions to benefit all levels of podcasters from beginner and intermediate, to the advanced and professional. Content is ranging from how to start a podcast to monetization to tech/gear, as well as legal, business structuring, branding, marketing, distribution and an array of other pertinent topics.

Podfest Expo is a community of people who are interested in and passionate about sharing their voice and message with the world through the powerful mediums of audio and video.

"Podfest Multimedia Expo has been an Orlando, Florida based international event in terms of drawing attendees from other countries," says Chris Krimitsos, Chief Creative Officer of Podfest Expo. "Now and virtually, through the Podfest Global Summit, we have people participating who otherwise have not been able to come to Orlando due to travel costs or scheduling."

He adds, "With technology being where it is - both in online conferencing and, of course, podcasting - we have no limits on bringing together this massive worldwide community of creators."

Krimitsos and his team lined up 300 speakers for the PodFest Global Summit that runs through Saturday.

Some of the speakers for Thursday and Friday Include:
* Kate Erickson - Aug. 13, 2020, 9 a.m. ET
* Mark Divine - Aug. 13, 12:45-1:30 p.m. ET
* Gabby Reece - Aug. 13, 3 p.m. ET
* Danny Pena - Aug. 13, 4 p.m. ET
* Liz Covart - Aug. 14, 10:30 a.m. ET
* Loren Weisman - Aug. 14, 12 p.m. ET
* Dawn J. Fraser - Aug. 14, 1 p.m. ET
* Glenn the Geek - Aug. 14, 2:30 p.m. ET

Information on tickets, the schedule, speakers, and more can be found at:
http://www.Podfestexpo.online/

Ticket options range from free to premium passes available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/Podfest-global-summit-tickets-111691753040

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0812s2p-chris-krimitsos-300dpi.jpg
*Caption: Chris Krimitsos, Chief Creative Officer of Podfest Expo.

News Source: Podfest Multimedia Expo

Related link: https://podfestexpo.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/virtual-podcasting-conference-on-track-to-set-new-record-this-week-for-attendance-seminars-and-programs-for-podcasters/

