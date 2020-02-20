Virtual Press Office Exhibitor Profiles: Toy Fair New York 2020 Part 1

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following event roundup from Virtual Press Office is a list of featured exhibitors for Toy Fair 2020, a show for all businesses involved in creating and bringing toys and youth entertainment products to kids of all ages, which takes place from February 22-25 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

Toy Fair 2020 press kits, news releases and photos are available on the Official Online Press Office, managed by Virtual Press Office/Cision PR Newswire: http://toyfair.vporoom.com/

Toy Fair 2020 press kits on Virtual Press Office

Bachmann Industries

Booth #1230

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/BachmannTrains

Bachmann Trains, the world's best-selling model train company, features licensed Thomas & Friends, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, Norman Rockwell, and Boy Scouts of America sets plus E-Z App-equipped trains with touch-screen control through the user's smart device.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc

Booth #4111

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/BANDAINAMCOEnt

For more information, visit: bandainamcoent.com

Basic Fun!

Booth #1323

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/BasicFun

Basic Fun! is a dynamic global marketer of classic and innovative children's entertainment products for today's kids. The company plays in many core toy categories including classic heritage toys, novelty collectibles, building toys, youth electronics, plush, vehicles, dolls and activity/discovery. Basic Fun!'s key brands include: Tonka, K'NEX, Lite-Brite, Fisher Price Classics, Care Bears, Mash'ems, Cutetitos, Playhut, Ant Farm, Arcade Classics and many more!

Blue Orange Games

Booth #103

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/BlueOrangeGames

Blue Orange Games creates, publishes, and promotes high-quality tabletop games for the entire family. Its award-winning products have earned a reputation for providing continuous fun while developing important skills and a diverse range of offerings guarantees that there's a Blue Orange game for everyone, from the eager preschooler to the seasoned gamer. Blue Orange is committed to helping family and friends create timeless memories and remains steadfast in its mission to bring HOT games to a COOL planet.

Bonkers Toys

Booth #3127

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/BonkersToys

We're BONKERS about toys! Not just any toys, but quality, on-point products made with a little extra TLC. We deliver what fans want to collect. The toys kids are texting and tweeting about. Products that are true to license, technically savvy and totally in tune with today's trends.

In 2017, Bonkers Toys launched the toy line for worldwide game sensation, slither.io which had 27 billion game plays and continues to be a juggernaut. 2018 brought the launch of the Ryan's World's toy line by Bonkers Toys in partnership with the #1 child YouTuber in the world. The flagship toys in the Ryan's World line, the Giant Mystery Egg & Cap'n Ryan's Mega Mystery Treasure Chest, have won numerous awards and been featured on the TODAY Show, GMA, Parents, NBC Nightly News and the Wendy Williams Show.

In 2019 Bonkers continued to shine in the influencer arena with the launch of the FGTeeV toy line based on one of YouTube's most entertaining, and highly viewed, gaming and family entertainment channels. 2020 brings even more epic adventures with the launch of multiple new product lines based on some of the most popular personalities on YouTube.

Buffalo Games

Booth #251

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/BuffaloGames

Buffalo Games is an industry-leading jigsaw puzzle and board game manufacturer located in Buffalo, New York. Buffalo Games' products are available at all major retailers in the U.S.A. and Canada. Over the company's 30-year history, Buffalo Games has sold more than 40 million puzzles and games. The company's portfolio includes popular licenses such as Charles Wysocki, National Geographic, NFL, Ryan ToysReview, Skee-Ball, Pac-Man, Star Wars, and more. Buffalo Games' puzzles are made in the U.S.A. and all products are made with a careful eye toward quality and sustainable practices. For more info buffalogames.com.

Canal Toys

booth #2565

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/CanalToys

Canal toys is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of activity toys. A leader in the arts & crafts segment, Canal Toys has a growing international presence through offices in France, USA, England, Spain, and Asia, and products sold in more than 40 territories. With a diversified portfolio of craft kits, toys, and entertainment products, Canal Toys' brands inspire creativity and individuality among children of all ages.

CCA&B, LLC (Elf on the Shelf)

Booths #949 and #953

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/elfontheshelf

Creatively Classic Activities and Books, LLC (CCA and B) is home to The Elf on the Shelf®, Elf Pets® and Scout Elf Productions™. Our mission is to tap into the magic of believing and love of tradition at Christmastime by creating characters, stories and lore through products, experiences and entertainment.

Celestial Buddies

Booth # #6117

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/CelestialBuddies

Celestial Buddies is an original line of plush characters each personifying a celestial body. Have you ever noticed that there is so much variation among the planets and that each has its own unique characteristics, identity and personality? Celestial Buddies has designed each Buddy to stay true to these unique variations through careful selection of fabrics and decisions regarding size, shape and features to create an artistic interpretation of each celestial body. Each character comes with a tag showing the actual object it personifies, along with some vital statistics and fun facts to give the Buddy educational value. Own your own favorites or collect them all.

Chalk of the Town

Booth #5219

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/Chalk-of-the-Town

Chalk of the Town will display its revolutionary line of erasable kids' chalkboard T-shirts at the 2020 New York Toy Fair and unveil a new chalkboard product: a chalkboard patch! The patent-pending chalkboard technology, created by Chalk of the Town, allows for endless, creative, smudge-free designs drawn with chalk markers. Visit Chalk of the Town in booth #5219 and try all of the amazing products.

Chalk of the Town shirts, featured on the TODAY Show and carried by more than 150 stores including museums and the New York City Ballet boutique, are taking off. Why? They're part DIY crafts project and part cool style statement. Kids can create custom designs with chalk markers and stencils on high-quality cotton T-shirts. Parents love that the shirts are machine washable and can be decorated over and over again. "There are a million ways to use these shirts," one parent explained. "My daughter designed a T-shirt to wear at her birthday party and later decorated the same shirt for spirit day at school."

Chalk of the Town Chalkboard Tote & Chalkboard Patch Kits are additional way for kids to create custom designs, instantly! Moms can stick a chalkboard patch to a lunch box and write a new message to their child every day. Kids can customize a tote bag for dance class, trips to the library or with a new design as the mood strikes. As with the T-shirts, for a new design, clear the chalkboard with a wet washcloth and start creating.

Simply draw, wear, erase and repeat!

Commonwealth Toy & Novelty

Booth #2755

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/CommonwealthToy

Founded in 1934, Commonwealth Toy & Novelty is an acknowledged leader and trendsetter in the Toy and Consumer Products Industry.

Crayola LLC

Booth #403

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/Crayola

Crayola LLC, based in Easton, Pa. and a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Incorporated, is the worldwide leader in children's creative expression products. Known for the iconic Crayola Crayon first introduced in 1903, the Crayola brand has grown into a portfolio of innovative art tools, crafting activities and creativity toys that offer children innovative new ways to use color to create everything imaginable. Consumers can find the wide array of Crayola products in the "Crayola Aisle" at all major retailers. For more information visit crayola.com or join the community at facebook.com/crayola.

Elenco

Booth # 3107

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/ELENCO

Elenco's pride is the award-winning SNAP CIRCUITS®, which teach basic electronics in a fun-filled, creative way. Introducing SNAP CIRCUITS® Discover Coding and SNAP CIRCUITS® MyHome with new colored base grids. Following its Learn by doing® philosophy, Elenco's TEACH TECHTM brand includes build-it-yourself coding, robotic, and green-energy kits. TEACH TECH's Mech-5 is a Finalist for STEM/STEAM Toy of the Year!

As a key player in STEM/Maker movements, educators worldwide endorse SNAP CIRCUITS®. Family owned and operated since 1972, Elenco's product lines include: Engino Construction, Edu-Toys Science Kits, WEmake® DIY-kits and, new Smartivity® STEAM activity kits made from high-quality, re-engineered, laser-cut wood.

Endless Games

Booth #165

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/EndlessGames

Founded in 1996 by industry veterans Mike Gasser, Kevin McNulty and game inventor Brian Turtle, Endless Games specializes in games that offer classic entertainment and hours of fun at affordable prices. The three have an uncanny ability for discovering and developing hit games, having been a part in past successes Trivial Pursuit™, Pictionary® and Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon™. The mission of Endless Games is to produce high quality entertainment in board games that are quick and easy to learn but offer "Endless" play value. For additional information, visit endlessgames.com

Far Out Toys

Booth #2911

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/FarOutToys

Far Out Toys Inc. is a rapidly growing force in the global toy marketplace, with a mission to innovate to the outer reaches. With fully integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing capabilities, Far Out Toys leverages its expertise and extensive relationships with inventors, IP holders and mass retailers to launch new brands in every toy category - including vehicles, arts & crafts, games, licensed collectibles, electronic toys and fashion dolls. For more information, visit farouttoysinc.com.

Folkmanis

Booth #1735

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/Folkmanis

Folkmanis® Puppets is the premier manufacturer of high-quality, specialty plush puppets. Widely regarded as the most creative, innovative puppet-maker in the world since 1976, Folkmanis consistently designs beautifully crafted, award-winning toys that inspire imagination and play for all ages.

Fox Chapel Publishing

Booth #6247

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/FoxChapelPublishing

Fox Chapel Publishing inspires and informs readers who enjoy a wide variety of hobbies, crafts, and lifestyle interests. The company specializes in illustrated nonfiction with a focus on artisan and high-quality craft books. Fox Chapel publishes more than 1,500 book titles as well as several craft magazines. The publisher's imprints include CompanionHouse Book, Creative Homeowner, Design Originals, Happy Fox Books, IMM Lifestyle Books, Landauer Publishing, Old Pond Publishing, and Quiet Fox Designs. For more information, please visit foxchapelpublishing.com.

Funrise Inc.

Booth #1803

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/Funrise

Funrise is a global innovator and industry leader in the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of toys and games worldwide. At Toy Fair, Funrise will debut RAINBOW BUTTERFLY UNICORN KITTY™ based on the animated show on Nickelodeon, along with TONKA®, GAZILLION®, HERODRIVE™, SUNNY BUNNIES™ and WONDER PARK™ products.

Griddly Games

booth #6023

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/GriddlyGames

We are the creators, manufacturers and marketers of original games and activity kits that are designed for the entire "grid" of people. Our mission is to inspire creativity, imagination, out-of-the-box learning, healthy living and lively interaction through the fun of games and activities. Our multi-award-winning line of STEAM (Science. Technology. Engineering. Art. Math) activity kits and STEM games continues to "Just Add" more and more new "ingredients" that cultivate natural curiosities and memorable experiences. All of our products inspire and engage people in a lifetime of play and learning about themselves and their limitless capabilities. Founded in 2007, Griddly Games is committed to a continual development of "new classics" across the grid of all toy categories.

Hunt A Killer

Booth #4422

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/huntakiller

At Hunt A Killer, we disrupt conventional forms of entertainment through experiential storytelling. Since 2016, we have built a community of over 100,000 aspiring detectives around immersive shared experiences in mystery, science fiction, and horror.

I'M A GIRLY

Booth #4129

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/imagirly

Launched in 2017, the Swiss company Finfin AG established itself as one of the most innovative doll companies in the European toy industry. Their I'M A GIRLY fashion dolls and I'M A STYLIST styling heads encourage children to play creatively. All products are co-designed by KIDS4KIDS. The design panel, made up of 9 to 14-year-old kids, tells the brand exactly how the products should look. With over 150 accessories, interchangeable wigs, and dolls with different skin tones, there is a favorite companion for every kid. Now, at the toy fair the brand presents their newest creation I'M A WOW.

Kellytoy

Booth #1553

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/Kellytoy

Kellytoy manufacturers a portfolio of award winning everyday and seasonal plush products that includes its best selling Squishmallows, Kellybaby as well as a pet products line called Wags & Purrs™. Over the past three decades, Kellytoy has positioned itself to meet the needs of its customers in mass market, gift/specialty/toy retailers, party and pet stores, supermarkets, discount stores, drug stores, amusement parks and even crane machines in arcades the world over. Kellytoy also makes products in collaboration with leading classic characters, including major licenses, as well as blockbuster theatrical franchises.

KONAMI

Booth #6551

Press Kit: toyfair.vporoom.com/Konami

KONAMI is a leading developer, publisher and manufacturer of electronic entertainment properties and traditional trading card games. KONAMI's software titles include the popular franchises METAL GEAR SOLID, Silent Hill, DanceDanceRevolution and Castlevania, among other top sellers. KONAMI is also the manufacturer of the Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME (TCG) the #1 trading card game in the world with over 25 billion cards sold. It is a game of strategy, where players create individual Decks of cards collected from Structure Decks and Booster Packs. Two players engage in a Duel while using cards that represent powerful monsters, magical Spells and surprising Traps. Duelists with well-constructed Decks, dominating monsters, solid strategy and good fortune are the victors in the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG.

The above press kits will continue to be updated throughout the show. Please check back during Toy Fair 2020 for the latest news.

Virtual Press Office (http://www.vporoom.com/) is a Cision PR Newswire company. Follow us on Twitter @VPOEventZone or subscribe to our RSS feed for more trade show news. If you have questions about Virtual Press Office services, or if you would like to offer feedback on this exhibitor profile roundup, please email sales@vpoinc.com.

SOURCE Virtual Press Office