Virtual sessions with Eastern Partnership took place

From 23 June in the frame of Statistics through Eastern Partnership programme (STEP) a virtual meeting on Strengthening the Coordination within the of National Statistical system has been organised for the representative of the NSI, Central Banks, Ministries of Finance and other institutions of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

Virtual group sessions- webinars cover experience of Italy, Lithuania, Hungary, France, Denmark and UK how aspects of coordination of the national statistical system can be organised, underlining the importance of a well-functioning NSS in perspective

On 25 June experts of Statistics Lithuania shared their experience on coordination and cooperation with ONAs: from production of Official statistics to dissemination via the Official Statistics Portal.

The session went quite well. Participants were active, it seems that topic was interesting to them.