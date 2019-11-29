VirtualArmour Reports Q3 2019 Results; Services Revenue Exceeds Product Sales Revenue For First Time

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirtualArmour International Inc. (CSE:VAI) (OTCQB:VTLR), a premier cybersecurity managed services provider, reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Financial results are in U.S. dollars, with comparisons made to the same year-ago quarter unless otherwise noted.



Q3 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.4 million.

Managed and professional services revenue increased 9.5% to $1.4 million, due primarily to the expansion and addition of clients signed under contracts over the last year.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 29.8% from 26.4% due to a favorable shift in revenue mix to higher margin managed and professional services revenue.

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) totaled $4.7 million at September 30, 2019, up 12% from $4.2 million at September 30, 2018. The company defines ARR as the value of its service contracts normalized to a one-year period.

Q3 2019 Operational Highlights

Won a $330K contract with a Global Service Provider. This opportunity will build on the almost $2M additional hardware, software and services deals that have been closed since January of 2019 for this customer.

Expanded opportunity with Global Satellite Company with a $245K gateway expansion project. This opportunity will build on the $1.7M additional hardware deals that have been closed in the first half of 2019 for this customer.

Was ranked Top 100 MSSP Globally by MSSP Alert’s Top 200 MSSP List.

Joined AT&T Cybersecurity Partner Program to Deliver 24/7 Cybersecurity Managed Services Across the Globe.

Signed two new channel partner as managed security service resellers that expands the range of service offerings to both companies allowing VirtualArmour to pursue opportunities across the US.

Q3 2019 Financial Summary

Revenue totaled $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. The improvement was due to managed and professional services revenue increasing 9.5% to $1.4 million while overall sales declined from $3.9 million vs. the same period a year ago due to lower product sales (hardware and software).

Cost of sales totaled $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to $2.9 million in the year ago quarter). The decrease in cost of sales was due primarily to a decrease in product cost of sales.

Gross profit was $0.7 million or 29.8% of revenue in the third quarter of 2019, as compared to $1.0 million or 26.4% of revenue in the year ago quarter. The increase in gross profit and gross profit as a percentage of revenue was due to a favorable shift in revenue to higher margin managed and professional services revenue.

Total expenses were $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2019, as compared to $1.1 million in the year ago quarter.

Net and comprehensive loss was $492,000 or $(0.01) per share in the third quarter of 2019, as compared to a loss of $165,000 or $(0.00) per share in the year-ago quarter. The loss was primarily due to lower gross profit reflecting the lower product sales and the increase in interest expense.

Cash totaled $72,000 at September 30, 2019, compared to $25,000 at June 30, 2019, with the increase primarily due to the collection of receivables.

Management Commentary

“In 2019, we saw our business shift from a focus on hardware sales to more services contracts. Q3 is the first time that we have seen our managed service and professional service revenue exceed our hardware/software revenue,” said Russ Armbrust, CEO of VirtualArmour. “VirtualArmour will benefit from this shift to managed services vs. third party resale, given rapidly growing, high margin, recurring revenues are highly attractive, thereby increasing valuation multiples. Consequently, enterprise value will increase as VirtualArmour continues to deemphasize the hardware/software resale business and continues to focus on expanding its managed service business.

“As part of the new alliance with AT&T Cybersecurity, the AlienVault Unified Security Management™ (USM™) platform will be integrated with VirtualArmour’s proprietary CloudCastr client portal. The integration of our platforms will further simplify and centralize threat management across our new and existing customers’ cloud and on-premise environments. Through this alliance, we also see a tremendous cross-selling opportunity to bring a unique combination of capability and value to our respective clients

“Subsequent to the quarter, we expanded upon an engagement with a global satellite company. This client has been a long-time customer of ours and exemplifies the type of customer we focus on as a cornerstone to our growth strategy. Through our partnership we have worked closely together to open gateways all over the globe enabling this satellite provider to become a pioneering force in networking and communications.

“Due to the continued growing threat of targeted breaches across all industries and business sizes, our outlook for the rest of 2019 and into 2020 remains very positive. We are seeing larger budgets being allocated to cyber protection as companies prepare for 2020 and beyond. We anticipate further revenue growth and margin expansion from our continued ramp up in sales of managed services, along with further penetration of new markets led by our growing sales, marketing, and service organization.”

Cybersecurity Outlook

Annual global cyber losses are expected to hit US$6 trillion by 2021, with cybersecurity spending projected to exceed a total of US$1 trillion for the five years leading up to 2021. This is according to a report from Cybersecurity Ventures that suggests the immediate costs of a cyberattack can be significant, but the damage to a business’s reputation could cost just as much or even more in the long term.

With the ever-increasing cybersecurity risks and regulations being introduced, business leaders are fast realizing that there is more to be protected and serious penalties for not complying. According to the Worldwide Security Spending Guide from International Data Corporation (IDC), worldwide spending on security solutions will achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% over the 2018 to 2022 forecast period and total US$133.8 billion in 2022.

The report says worldwide spending on security-related software, hardware and services is forecast to reach $103.1 billion in 2019, an increase of 9.4% over 2018.

VirtualArmour is well positioned to capitalize on this growth opportunity and continues to deepen its penetration into the healthcare, financial, retail and service provider industries.

About VirtualArmour

VirtualArmour International is a global cybersecurity and managed services provider that delivers customized solutions to help businesses build, monitor, maintain and secure their networks.

The company maintains 24/7 client monitoring and service management with specialist teams located in its U.S. and UK-based security operation centers. Through partnerships with best-in-class technology providers, VirtualArmour delivers leading hardware and software solutions for customers that are both sophisticated and scalable, and backed by industry-leading customer service and experience. The company’s proprietary CloudCastr client portal and prevention platform provides clients with unparalleled access to real-time reporting on threat levels, breach prevention and overall network security.



VirtualArmour services a wide range of clients, which include Fortune 500 companies and several industry sectors in over 30 countries across five continents. For further information, visit www.virtualarmour.com .

VirtualArmour International Inc.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

(Unaudited - Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2019

$ 2018

$ 2019

$ 2018

$ Revenue 2,429,105 3,932,672 8,679,594 11,203,415 Cost of sales (1,705,750) (2,894,256) (6,207,712) (8,161,866) Gross Profit 723,355 1,038,416 2,471,882 3,041,549 Expenses General and administrative 452,492 478,108 1,742,458 1,426,305 Research and development 53,034 56,189 154,986 144,569 Sales and marketing 559,770 591,730 1,815,814 1,710,889 Total Expenses 1,065,296 1,126,027 3,713,258 3,281,763 Loss from Operations (341,941) (87,611) (1,241,376) (240,214) Other Income (Expenses) Change in fair value of warrant derivative liabilities - - - 2,589 Interest expense (150,096) (77,804) (299,362) (174,201) Net and Comprehensive Loss for the period (492,037) (165,415) (1,540,738) (411,826) Loss per share – basic and diluted (0.01) (0.00) (0.02) (0.01) Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and diluted 63,599,447 63,599,447 63,599,447 61,678,669





VirtualArmour International Inc. Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets As at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (Unaudited - Expressed in U.S. Dollars) September 30, December 31, 2019

$ 2018

$ ASSETS Current Assets Cash 72,358 114,281 Accounts receivable 1,232,949 2,491,233 Other receivables – 43,750 Prepaid expenses 193,028 390,968 Contract assets 722,683 722,683 Total Current Assets 2,221,018 3,762,915 Property and equipment 457,798 513,984 Intangible assets 49,476 61,347 Contract assets 722,683 1,264,695 Total Assets 3,450,975 5,602,941 LIABILITIES Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,348,781 3,728,051 Deferred revenue 1,274,718 888,593 Debt 957,820 – Current portion of lease obligations 349,292 679,647 Due to related parties 234,813 – Total Current Liabilities 5,165,424 5,296,291 Deferred revenue 831,358 1,331,256 Lease obligations 115,894 150,632 Total Liabilities 6,112,676 6,778,179 STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Common stock, no par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized Issued and outstanding: 63,599,447 (2018 – 63,599,447) shares 7,670,975 7,670,975 Additional paid-in capital 2,009,497 1,955,222 Deficit (12,342,173) (10,801,435) Total Stockholders’ Deficit (2,661,701) (1,175,238) Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit 3,450,975 5,602,941