VirtualHealth : Announces WellCare Health Plans is Now Live on Helios Care Management Platform

VirtualHealth, provider of the leading SaaS platform for care management and population health, today announced that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) is now live on its next generation Helios solution.

Helios is the first comprehensive care management platform purpose-built to power the entire ecosystem of value-based care. It provides intelligent workflows based on a 360° view that encompasses all aspects of a member’s health. With Helios, care teams can finally work collaboratively using smart algorithms to pinpoint interventions and reduce avoidable issues between medical visits.

WellCare is leveraging Helios as a linchpin in its broader strategy to optimize health for its 5.5 million Medicare and Medicaid members in 20 states. The company is leveraging Helios’ unparalleled care management capabilities, including multi-source integration, risk stratification, trigger-based tasking, clinical automation, care planning, service management and real-time analytics.

“This deployment of the Helios platform sets the stage for the future of care management at WellCare, equipping our teams with the data and tools needed to drive improved patient outcomes,” said Darren Ghanayem, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, WellCare. “We look forward to working closely with the innovators at VirtualHealth as we optimize care for our members.”

WellCare’s launch comes on the heels of a year of record-breaking customer wins for VirtualHealth, including partnerships with Chimes, Inter Valley Health Plan and other industry leaders. The Helios solution currently optimizes care for nearly 7 million members of the highest-risk patient populations across Medicare, Medicaid, and LTSS programs. VirtualHealth’s rapid growth also earned it a ranking of 39 on the Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 500™.

“By connecting the entire care team across one integrated ecosystem, our clients can go beyond traditional care management and be proactive about their members’ health,” said Adam Sabloff, founder and CEO of VirtualHealth. “We’re excited to be working with WellCare to create a world in which technology’s promise finally meets the challenge of comprehensive care management across all patient populations.”

The VirtualHealth team recently attended HIMSS19 in Orlando, Fla., where the company demonstrated how the Helios platform is fueling the future of care management. The team highlighted the solution’s industry-leading functionality, including:

The ability to configure up to 80 percent of the platform’s features, including the most advanced set of smart workflow rules in the industry

Community resource management, including a transportation module that enables scheduling of recurring patient trips without leaving the platform

Support for both clinical and social determinants of health (SDoH) that create a true whole-person view of each patient

