VirtualHealth : Announces WellCare Health Plans is Now Live on Helios Care Management Platform

VirtualHealth,
provider of the leading SaaS platform for care management and population
health, today announced that WellCare
Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) is now live on its next generation
Helios solution.
Helios is the first comprehensive care management platform purpose-built
to power the entire ecosystem of value-based care. It provides
intelligent workflows based on a 360° view that encompasses all aspects
of a member’s health. With Helios, care teams can finally work
collaboratively using smart algorithms to pinpoint interventions and
reduce avoidable issues between medical visits.
WellCare is leveraging Helios as a linchpin in its broader strategy to
optimize health for its 5.5 million Medicare and Medicaid members in 20
states. The company is leveraging Helios’ unparalleled care management
capabilities, including multi-source integration, risk stratification,
trigger-based tasking, clinical automation, care planning, service
management and real-time analytics.
“This deployment of the Helios platform sets the stage for the future of
care management at WellCare, equipping our teams with the data and tools
needed to drive improved patient outcomes,” said Darren Ghanayem,
Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, WellCare. “We
look forward to working closely with the innovators at VirtualHealth as
we optimize care for our members.”
WellCare’s launch comes on the heels of a year of record-breaking
customer wins for VirtualHealth, including partnerships with Chimes,
Inter Valley Health Plan and other industry leaders. The Helios solution
currently optimizes care for nearly 7 million members of the
highest-risk patient populations across Medicare, Medicaid, and LTSS
programs. VirtualHealth’s rapid growth also earned it a ranking of 39 on
the Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 500™.
“By connecting the entire care team across one integrated ecosystem, our
clients can go beyond traditional care management and be proactive about
their members’ health,” said Adam Sabloff, founder and CEO of
VirtualHealth. “We’re excited to be working with WellCare to create a
world in which technology’s promise finally meets the challenge of
comprehensive care management across all patient populations.”
The VirtualHealth team recently attended HIMSS19
in Orlando, Fla., where the company demonstrated how the Helios platform
is fueling the future of care management. The team highlighted the
solution’s industry-leading functionality, including:
-
The ability to configure up to 80 percent of the platform’s features,
including the most advanced set of smart workflow rules in the industry
-
Community resource management, including a transportation module that
enables scheduling of recurring patient trips without leaving the
platform
-
Support for both clinical and social determinants of health (SDoH)
that create a true whole-person view of each patient
About VirtualHealth
VirtualHealth’s Helios solution is the first comprehensive care
management platform purpose-built to power the entire ecosystem of
value-based care. Utilized by some of the most innovative health plans
in the country to manage millions of members, Helios streamlines
person-centered care with intelligent case and disease management
workflows, unmatched data integration, broad-spectrum collaboration,
patient engagement, and configurable analytics and reporting. Named the
39th fastest growing company in North America by Deloitte in 2018,
VirtualHealth empowers healthcare organizations to achieve enhanced
outcomes while maximizing efficiency, improving transparency, and
lowering costs. For more information, visit www.virtualhealth.com.
