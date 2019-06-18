Log in
VirtualHealth : Closes Series B Funding

06/18/2019

VirtualHealth, provider of HELIOS, the leading SaaS platform for care management and population health, today announced it has closed a Series B financing round bringing the total amount raised by the company to more than $25 million. Led by Edison Partners and existing investors, the latest funding provides strategic capital to fuel the company’s rapid growth and product innovations.

VirtualHealth delivers the first comprehensive care management platform purpose-built to power the entire ecosystem of value-based care. Its groundbreaking cloud-native solution, HELIOS, provides intelligent workflows based on a 360° patient view that enables proactive, whole-person care delivery. The intuitive, easy-to-use platform equips care teams with the tools needed to work collaboratively, using smart, configurable algorithms to identify needed interventions and reduce preventable issues.

“Our exponential growth highlights the long-term benefits of focusing on operational fundamentals and responsible governance,” said Adam Sabloff, Founder and CEO. “We are honored that Edison Partners remains a committed capital partner, leading the next phase of growth for VirtualHealth and supporting our mission of optimizing care delivery for millions of patients.”

A pioneer in solving the fragmented nature of care delivery, VirtualHealth was ranked No. 39 on Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 500 and received the Healthcare Engagement award in the 2018 TripleTree iAwards. In 2017, the HELIOS platform was recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the Product Leadership Award in Population Health Management. The Series B funding comes after a year of record-breaking customer wins for VirtualHealth. HELIOS currently optimizes care for more than 7 million members across Medicare, Medicaid, LTSS, and Commercial lines of business in all regions of the United States.

“VirtualHealth is building technology that empowers improved access to, and delivery of, care to some of the nation’s most under-served and medically complex patient populations,” said Lenard Marcus, Partner at Edison Partners. “We are excited to support a company whose explosive business growth is paired with remarkable social impact, and we are absolutely thrilled about VirtualHealth’s roadmap for the coming years.”

About VirtualHealth

HELIOS by VirtualHealth is the first comprehensive care management platform purpose-built to power the entire ecosystem of value-based care. Utilized by some of the most innovative health plans in the country to manage millions of members, HELIOS streamlines person-centered care with intelligent case and disease management workflows, unmatched data integration, broad-spectrum collaboration, patient engagement, and configurable analytics and reporting. Named the 39th fastest growing company in North America by Deloitte in 2018, VirtualHealth empowers healthcare organizations to achieve enhanced outcomes, while maximizing efficiency, improving transparency, and lowering costs. For more information, visit www.virtualhealth.com.


© Business Wire 2019
