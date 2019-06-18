VirtualHealth : Closes Series B Funding

VirtualHealth, provider of HELIOS, the leading SaaS platform for care
management and population health, today announced it has closed a Series
B financing round bringing the total amount raised by the company to
more than $25 million. Led by Edison Partners and existing investors,
the latest funding provides strategic capital to fuel the company’s
rapid growth and product innovations.
VirtualHealth delivers the first comprehensive care management platform
purpose-built to power the entire ecosystem of value-based care. Its
groundbreaking cloud-native solution, HELIOS, provides intelligent
workflows based on a 360° patient view that enables proactive,
whole-person care delivery. The intuitive, easy-to-use platform equips
care teams with the tools needed to work collaboratively, using smart,
configurable algorithms to identify needed interventions and reduce
preventable issues.
“Our exponential growth highlights the long-term benefits of focusing on
operational fundamentals and responsible governance,” said Adam Sabloff,
Founder and CEO. “We are honored that Edison Partners remains a
committed capital partner, leading the next phase of growth for
VirtualHealth and supporting our mission of optimizing care delivery for
millions of patients.”
A pioneer in solving the fragmented nature of care delivery,
VirtualHealth was ranked No. 39 on Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 500
and received the Healthcare Engagement award in the 2018 TripleTree
iAwards. In 2017, the HELIOS platform was recognized by Frost & Sullivan
with the Product Leadership Award in Population Health Management. The
Series B funding comes after a year of record-breaking customer wins for
VirtualHealth. HELIOS currently optimizes care for more than 7 million
members across Medicare, Medicaid, LTSS, and Commercial lines of
business in all regions of the United States.
“VirtualHealth is building technology that empowers improved access to,
and delivery of, care to some of the nation’s most under-served and
medically complex patient populations,” said Lenard Marcus, Partner at
Edison Partners. “We are excited to support a company whose explosive
business growth is paired with remarkable social impact, and we are
absolutely thrilled about VirtualHealth’s roadmap for the coming years.”
About VirtualHealth
HELIOS by VirtualHealth is the first comprehensive care management
platform purpose-built to power the entire ecosystem of value-based
care. Utilized by some of the most innovative health plans in the
country to manage millions of members, HELIOS streamlines
person-centered care with intelligent case and disease management
workflows, unmatched data integration, broad-spectrum collaboration,
patient engagement, and configurable analytics and reporting. Named the
39th fastest growing company in North America by Deloitte in 2018,
VirtualHealth empowers healthcare organizations to achieve enhanced
outcomes, while maximizing efficiency, improving transparency, and
lowering costs. For more information, visit www.virtualhealth.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005297/en/