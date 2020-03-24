VirtualHealth : Launches Comprehensive COVID-19 Care Management Capability

Healthcare organizations can leverage the HELIOS platform to centralize COVID-19 case management and response

VirtualHealth, provider of HELIOS, the leading SaaS care management platform, announced today the launch of a complete end-to-end capability that enables healthcare organizations to proactively identify and manage both suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As part of the workflow, VirtualHealth has developed a comprehensive COVID-19 Screener Survey, an evidence-based assessment tool for care managers to remotely collect information on at-risk individuals that automatically integrates with communications, case management, care planning, and outcomes tracking capabilities. Organizations can deploy this centralized care management in a variety of ways, including by prompting managed patients to directly complete the survey online at the onset of suspected coronavirus symptoms.

With assessment results instantaneously processed through HELIOS’ proprietary clinical decision rule engines, care managers are automatically directed to appropriate communication, education, treatment, and care planning activities. In turn, case level information is aggregated in population dashboards that enable healthcare executives to monitor population trends in real time.

“During these challenging times, VirtualHealth is dedicated to enabling swift and accurate healthcare delivery. We are leveraging nearly a decade of proven experience supporting complex care management for the benefit of healthcare organizations on the front lines of this fast-moving pandemic,” said Adam Sabloff, VirtualHealth CEO. “The HELIOS platform is custom built to be comprehensive for the needs of large populations, smart for the ease of care managers, and flexible for rapid clinical model adjustments such as the ones required by the sudden emergence of the novel coronavirus.”

As health systems are being pushed to their limits and experiencing shortages of labor and supplies, VirtualHealth offers a centralized command-and-control capability to streamline clinical operations and information management.

Founded to deliver community-based personalized care to the most vulnerable populations, the company stands ready to partner with healthcare organizations in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on the HELIOS platform and VirtualHealth’s COVID-19 capabilities, click here.

About VirtualHealth

HELIOS by VirtualHealth is the first comprehensive care management platform purpose-built to power the entire ecosystem of value-based care. Utilized by some of the most innovative health plans in the country to manage millions of members, HELIOS streamlines person-centered care with intelligent case and disease management workflows, unmatched data integration, broad-spectrum collaboration, patient engagement, and configurable analytics and reporting. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in North America by Deloitte in 2018 and 2019, VirtualHealth empowers healthcare organizations to achieve enhanced outcomes, while maximizing efficiency, improving transparency, and lowering costs. For more information, visit www.virtualhealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200324005176/en/