Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VirtualHealth : Launches Comprehensive COVID-19 Care Management Capability

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 10:02am EDT

Healthcare organizations can leverage the HELIOS platform to centralize COVID-19 case management and response

VirtualHealth, provider of HELIOS, the leading SaaS care management platform, announced today the launch of a complete end-to-end capability that enables healthcare organizations to proactively identify and manage both suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As part of the workflow, VirtualHealth has developed a comprehensive COVID-19 Screener Survey, an evidence-based assessment tool for care managers to remotely collect information on at-risk individuals that automatically integrates with communications, case management, care planning, and outcomes tracking capabilities. Organizations can deploy this centralized care management in a variety of ways, including by prompting managed patients to directly complete the survey online at the onset of suspected coronavirus symptoms.

With assessment results instantaneously processed through HELIOS’ proprietary clinical decision rule engines, care managers are automatically directed to appropriate communication, education, treatment, and care planning activities. In turn, case level information is aggregated in population dashboards that enable healthcare executives to monitor population trends in real time.

“During these challenging times, VirtualHealth is dedicated to enabling swift and accurate healthcare delivery. We are leveraging nearly a decade of proven experience supporting complex care management for the benefit of healthcare organizations on the front lines of this fast-moving pandemic,” said Adam Sabloff, VirtualHealth CEO. “The HELIOS platform is custom built to be comprehensive for the needs of large populations, smart for the ease of care managers, and flexible for rapid clinical model adjustments such as the ones required by the sudden emergence of the novel coronavirus.”

As health systems are being pushed to their limits and experiencing shortages of labor and supplies, VirtualHealth offers a centralized command-and-control capability to streamline clinical operations and information management.

Founded to deliver community-based personalized care to the most vulnerable populations, the company stands ready to partner with healthcare organizations in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on the HELIOS platform and VirtualHealth’s COVID-19 capabilities, click here.

About VirtualHealth

HELIOS by VirtualHealth is the first comprehensive care management platform purpose-built to power the entire ecosystem of value-based care. Utilized by some of the most innovative health plans in the country to manage millions of members, HELIOS streamlines person-centered care with intelligent case and disease management workflows, unmatched data integration, broad-spectrum collaboration, patient engagement, and configurable analytics and reporting. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in North America by Deloitte in 2018 and 2019, VirtualHealth empowers healthcare organizations to achieve enhanced outcomes, while maximizing efficiency, improving transparency, and lowering costs. For more information, visit www.virtualhealth.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:13aSYLVANIA PLATINUM : Response to South Africa's COVID-19 measures
PU
10:13aAGGREKO : Tokyo 2020 olympics update
PU
10:13aGME INNOTAINMENT, INC. ("GMEV") : Announces the Receiving of the AeroPod Architectural and Engineered Plans for Construction Permitting from Grow Solutions Holdings
PR
10:13aBOEING CEO : No Government Equity Stake for Taxpayer Aid
DJ
10:12aFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Miner First Quantum sees slower ramp-up at Panama mine after workers contract coronavirus
RE
10:12aHUSQVARNA AB : 's Annual General Meeting - Updated Proposal From Nomination Committee
PR
10:12aINFINITI RESEARCH : Reveals What Businesses Can Gain by Leveraging Customer Segmentation Analysis
BU
10:12aONCLIVE : ® and The Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal Cancers Names the 2020 Honorees of the Luminary Awards in GI Cancers
BU
10:11aTECNOTREE OYJ : Corporation has cancelled the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 16 April 2020 and shall convene a new meeting at a later date
AQ
10:11aLANDMARK HEALTH : Continues to Focus on Keeping Older Adults with Chronic Conditions Home
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers
2House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
3Banks struggle to ride to the rescue in Europe's cash crunch battle
4DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals
5Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group