VirtualHealth : Ranked 80th Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 1664% revenue growth to rapid industry adoption of its groundbreaking HELIOS care management platform

VirtualHealth, provider of HELIOS, the leading SaaS care management platform, today announced it ranked No. 80 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year. VirtualHealth, which grew more than 1664% during this period, was also ranked the 14th fastest growing company in the New York Tri-State Area.

Adam Sabloff, founder and CEO of VirtualHealth, credits the company’s game-changing care management platform—HELIOS—as the catalyst for its impressive revenue growth. HELIOS, which is currently utilized by a number of the nation’s largest and most innovative health plans to manage more than 7 million members, is leading the market with comprehensive capabilities that address the spectrum of healthcare’s evolving care and compliance demands. This includes providing the flexibility, scalability, and interoperability that enable healthcare organizations to leverage both medical data and social determinants of health (SDoH) to optimize care outcomes and reduce costs.

“HELIOS was architected to meet the demands of value-based care, and purposefully designed to eliminate data silos while empowering the use of key information like SDoH to support whole-person care,” Sabloff said. “It is gratifying for VirtualHealth to be included in this exclusive list of innovative, forward-looking companies because it demonstrates the confidence this country’s largest industry has placed in us as a technology flag bearer.”

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners,” said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. “Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top ten. It’s always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in.”

“As technology innovation trends towards ‘everything as a service,’ it’s no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year,” said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “What’s exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners.”

Overall, 2019 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 166% to 37,458% from 2015 to 2018, with median growth of 439%.

About Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About VirtualHealth

HELIOS by VirtualHealth is the first comprehensive care management platform purpose-built to power the entire ecosystem of value-based care. Utilized by some of the most innovative health plans in the country to manage millions of members, HELIOS streamlines person-centered care with intelligent case and disease management workflows, unmatched data integration, broad-spectrum collaboration, patient engagement, and configurable analytics and reporting. Named the 39th fastest growing company in North America by Deloitte in 2018, VirtualHealth empowers healthcare organizations to achieve enhanced outcomes, while maximizing efficiency, improving transparency, and lowering costs. For more information, visit www.virtualhealth.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005324/en/