Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFA) Declares Monthly Distribution

09/20/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFA) has declared a monthly distribution of $0.19 per share.  The distribution will be paid September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business September 23, 2019.

PFFA Cash Distribution:

  • Ex-Date: Friday, September 20, 2019
  • Record Date: Monday, September 23, 2019
  • Payable Date: Monday, September 30, 2019

Infrastructure Capital Advisors expects to declare future distributions on a monthly basis.  Distributions are planned, but not guaranteed, for every month.  The next distribution is scheduled to occur in October 2019.

About Virtus ETF Advisers

Virtus ETF Advisers is a New York-based, multi-manager ETF sponsor and affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners. With actively managed and index-based investment capabilities across multiple asset classes, Virtus offers a range of complementary exchange-traded-funds subadvised by select investment managers.

About Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC (ICA) is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages exchange traded funds and a series of hedge funds. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.  ICA seeks total-return opportunities in key infrastructure sectors, including energy, real estate, transportation, industrials and utilities. It often identifies opportunities in entities that are not taxed at the entity level, such as master limited partnerships ("MLPs") and real estate investment trusts ("REITs").  It also looks for opportunities in credit and related securities, such as preferred stocks.  Current income is a primary objective in most, but not all, of the company's investing activities. The focus is generally on asset-intensive companies that generate and distribute substantial streams of free cash flow. For more information, please visit www.infracapfunds.com.

DISCLOSURE

Fund Risks

Exchange Traded Funds: The value of an ETF may be more volatile than the underlying portfolio of securities the ETF is designed to track. The costs of owning the ETF may exceed the cost of investing directly in the underlying securities. Preferred Stock: Preferred stocks may decline in price, fail to pay dividends, or be illiquid. Non-Diversified: The fund is non-diversified and may be more susceptible to factors negatively impacting its holdings to the extent that each security represents a larger portion of the fund's assets. Short Sales: The fund may engage in short sales, and may experience a loss if the price of a borrowed security increases before the date on which the fund replaces the security. Leverage: When a fund leverages its portfolio, the value of its shares may be more volatile and all other risks may be compounded. Derivatives: Investments in derivatives such as futures, options, forwards, and swaps may increase volatility or cause a loss greater than the principal investment. No Guarantee: There is no guarantee that the portfolio will meet its objective. Prospectus: For additional information on risks, please see the fund's prospectus.

You should consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing. Contact ETF Distributors LLC at 1-888-383-4184 or visit www.virtusetfs.com  to obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information about the fund. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Virtus ETF Advisers, LLC serves as the investment advisor and Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC serves as the subadviser to the fund.

The fund is distributed by ETF Distributors LLC, an affiliate of Virtus ETF Advisers, LLC.

(PRNewsfoto/InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtus-infracap-us-preferred-stock-etf-nyse-arca-pffa-declares-monthly-distribution-300922515.html

SOURCE Virtus ETF Advisers


© PRNewswire 2019
