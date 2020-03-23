Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Virus had 'eye-popping' impact on China's economy - Beige Book

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 06:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man wears a face mask as he crosses a street in the Central Business District in Beijing as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus

China's economy suffered through an "eye-popping" first quarter as a coronavirus epidemic hammered business activity, with deterioration even as firms were supposed to be going back to work, a private survey showed on Tuesday.

After surveying thousands of Chinese firms, China Beige Book International (CBB) suggested that "a 10-11% GDP contraction in the first quarter is not unreasonable."

Indicators in the survey "continued to deteriorate even into mid-March when most firms were re-opening and supposedly 'back to work,'" a statement from the U.S.-based consultancy said.

Private-sector analysts are slashing their growth forecasts for China to lows not seen since the Cultural Revolution ended in 1976 as the coronavirus epidemic led to widespread travel curbs and halted production in the world's second-largest economy. The respiratory disease has killed more than 3,200 people and infected over 81,000 on the Chinese mainland.

New local infections in China have fallen sharply but China's recovery now depends on other factors, CBB said.

"A few weeks ago, a V-shaped recovery in China wasn't outlandish. With the COVID-19 virus spreading quickly, return-to-normalcy is looking more implausible by the day," the statement said.

"Even if China can, its partners can't - one by one, they are shutting down, for weeks or perhaps months. The China recovery story is no longer just about domestic resilience, but also factors beyond Beijing's control."

CBB warned that global markets do not seem prepared for the full extent of China's first quarter weakness.

In addition, Beijing may be unwilling to admit through official statistics just how bad the economic impact of the virus was, the statement said.

"Investors may therefore be severely overestimating the extent of China's recovery and hence the extent to which China can cushion a global downturn."

Almost three quarters of executives interviewed said earnings had decreased in the first quarter, with the service sector hardest hit. Almost half of business-to-business firms reported a fall of more than 10% in sales volume in the first quarter.

Most analysts now expect China's first quarter to contract, with estimates revised after dismal activity data for the first two months of the quarter.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:55pTrump Considers Easing Social-Distancing Guidelines to Boost Economy -- 2nd Update
DJ
06:50pU.S. TO APPOINT COATES AS SPECIAL ENERGY ENVOY TO SAUDI ARABIA : Energy Dept
RE
06:50pFed Unveils Major Expansion of Market -2-
DJ
06:50pFed Unveils Major Expansion of Market Intervention -- 5th Update
DJ
06:43pG20 says developing action plan to deal with global pandemic
RE
06:38pTrump says won't allow long-lasting damage to economy from virus
RE
06:37pG20 says developing action plan to deal with global pandemic
RE
06:33pManulife CEO sees opportunity to acquire good U.S. company debt
RE
06:26pTipping goes virtual as coronavirus decimates U.S. restaurant jobs
RE
06:12pNIKKEI : Japan government to offer bleakest economic assessment in nearly seven years - Nikkei
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K : AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING K S C P : Western supply chains buckle as co..
2LVMH says will not buy Tiffany shares on open market
3ELECTROLUX AB : ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB : (publ) listed for trading at Nasdaq Stockholm
4Healthcare group Novacyt wins U.S. approval for coronavirus test
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Readies Its Revival Plan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group