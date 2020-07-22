Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Virus jeopardises thousands of Spanish bars and restaurants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 01:32pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Barcelona

Spain's cherished saying that there is "a bar on every corner" is in jeopardy with 85,000 drinking and eating establishments facing closure if a coronavirus rebound gets out of control.

That was the warning from the main hospitality business lobby, which said some 40,000 bars and restaurants had already shut down permanently in tourism-dependent Spain which implemented one of Europe's toughest lockdowns.

The Spanish Hospitality Industry Association added that in a best-case scenario, 25,000 more were likely to close by year end, with another 20,000 if spikes were not contained.

Spaniards and foreign tourists have not been drinking and eating out as much as usual when lockdown ended last month.

"In many cases the heart has been more powerful than the head and many of the businesses opened their doors while losing money," association president Jose Luis Yzuel told Reuters on Wednesday.

"How long can (owners) maintain that?" he said, estimating that revenues for the sector were set to halve in 2020, with losses of around 67 billion euros (60.95 billion pounds).

NO TAX CUT

Spain, which has suffered more than 28,400 deaths and about 266,000 cases of the COVID-19 disease, has seen a sharp rise in new infections over the last three weeks, but still at a level well below the peak.

Several business groups have created a lobby campaign "Together for hospitality" to seek help for a sector that accounts for about 6.2% of GDP and employs 1.7 million people.

Among their demands are a temporary cut in value-added tax and help for micro businesses, as up to 70% of the sector are self-employed or have less than three workers.

But on Wednesday, Industry and Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto ruled out a VAT cut.

"It's not on the agenda at the moment because it involves a very important budgetary effort and the needs we have to support the various economic sectors are enormous," he said.

By Emma Pinedo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:21pOpening Statement of Commissioner Rostin Behnam before the Meeting of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
PU
02:21pCORY GARDNER : Gardner, Risch, Romney, Young Introduce Landmark Legislation to Compete with China
PU
02:16pRogers profit misses on weakness in wireless unit and sports-starved ad sales
RE
02:11pHouse republicans invite twitter ceo jack dorsey to testify at next week's tech ceo hearing -- letter
RE
02:06pNORTHWEST POWER AND CONSERVATION COUNCIL : NW Natural's Plan for a Carbon Neutral System by 2050
PU
02:00pZurich Insurance drops cover for Trans Mountain oil pipeline
RE
01:56pCATIE CENTRO AGRONÓMICO TROPICAL DE INVES : Mexican ranchers establish silvo-pastoral systems on cattle ranches
PU
01:51pCAYMAN ISLANDS MONETARY AUTHORITY : Notice - Private Funds Law FAQs Update - Audit Requirements
PU
01:46pU.S. Senate panel approves ban on using TikTok app on government devices
RE
01:43pU.S. CDC Reports 1,047 New Deaths Due To Coronavirus As Of July 21
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Burger King wins dismissal of vegans' lawsuit over Impossible Whopper
2APPLE INC. : Software maker Jamf Holding raises $468 mln in U.S. IPO
3NOVAVAX, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Novavax executives could get big payday even if vaccine fails
4BIONTECH SE : Pfizer, BioNTech Get $1.95 Billion Covid-19 Vaccine Order From U.S. Government
5GOLD : GLOBAL MARKETS: Shares waver on fear of worsening U.S.-China ties; gold surges

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group