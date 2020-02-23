Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Virus spread beyond China drives investors to dollars

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/23/2020 | 09:34pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Benjamin Franklin U.S. 100 dollar banknote and a Chinese 100 yuan banknote with late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong are seen in this picture illustration in Beijing, China

Asian currencies slid on Monday as the rapid spread of the coronavirus outside China drove fears of a pandemic and sent investors flocking to gold and the dollar for safety.

Italy, South Korea and Iran posted sharp rises in infections over the weekend. South Korea now has more than 760 cases, Italy more than 150 and Iran 43 cases.

The World Health Organization said it was worried about the growing number without any clear link to the epicentre of the outbreak in China.

"The omens are not particularly good today," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney. "The presumption was that we would see intermediate supply chains quickly reconnected and I think the market's had to go through a period of questioning that logic."

The Chinese, Australian, New Zealand, Singapore and Taiwan currencies were all on the back foot, with the Aussie carving a fresh 11-year low in early trade.

The Korean won plunged nearly 1% to a six-month low.

Political turmoil in Malaysia added pressure to the ringgit and sent it 0.6% lower to its weakest since September.

Yet risk aversion, which also saw stocks tumble and gold and bonds rise, offered surprisingly little support to the yen.

After partially recovering last week's drop on Friday, it traded flat at 111.55 per dollar as Asian investors discount its safety value owing to Japan's virus exposure.

"The market reaction to the coronavirus appears to be evolving, beginning to differentiate the currencies vulnerable to the virus from the rest," Barclays analysts said in a note.

"U.S. dollar assets provide relative attractiveness," they wrote. "In fact, our economists forecast no impact on U.S. growth from Covid-19, with relatively few domestic incidents and a low dependency on China's economy."

Against a basket of currencies <=USD>, the dollar crept back toward an almost three-year peak touched last week, before soft economic data knocked it from its perch on Friday.

It was firmer against the euro at $1.0827 and pound at $1.2946. It last traded at $0.6613 per Australian dollar <AUD=D3> $0.6324 per kiwi <NZD=D3>.

The coronavirus has killed more than 2,400 people in China, which also accounts for 98% of global diagnoses. Four Chinese provinces on Monday lowered their emergency response measures as domestic containment efforts seem to be working.

However, the weekend's spread outside of China appears to have caught authorities off-guard.

Italy has halted the carnival of Venice, shut schools, and sealed off affected towns across its wealthy north, but is struggling to find out how and where the virus' spread began.

South Korea is on high alert and battling to stem steep rises in infections - all adding to the already massive disruption to the world's economy.

"From here on, a lot will depend on how fast China can resume production and contain negative implications for supply chains and global economic growth," said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific Market Strategist at AxiCorp.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.10% 0.87564 Delayed Quote.-3.84%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.02% 73.598 Delayed Quote.-3.01%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.03% 1.04484 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.14% 0.64694 Delayed Quote.-4.49%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.02% 0.66014 Delayed Quote.-5.54%
BARCLAYS PLC -0.94% 179.62 Delayed Quote.-0.01%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.11% 1.95977 Delayed Quote.3.43%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.01% 1.71625 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.11% 144.239 Delayed Quote.0.29%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.07% 84.041 Delayed Quote.0.81%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.07% 0.73875 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC -1.91% 41.69 Delayed Quote.-17.98%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.15% 1.63938 Delayed Quote.2.43%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.03% 0.8364 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.15% 120.661 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.14% 0.879 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 0.04% 27.41 End-of-day quote.11.25%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.11% 0.83804 Delayed Quote.-3.78%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.01% 70.435 Delayed Quote.-2.99%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.00% 111.487 Delayed Quote.2.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
10:15pDoes the U.S. Need a National Digital Currency? -2-
DJ
10:15pDoes the U.S. Need a National Digital Currency? -- Journal Report
DJ
09:53pTeck pulls application for C$20.6 billion Frontier project, to take writedown
RE
09:49pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Communiqué, G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, Riyadh. (Feb. 22-23, 2020)
PU
09:34pVirus spread beyond China drives investors to dollars
RE
09:32pOil prices skid on demand concerns as virus spreads globally
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:34pAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Software Developers Invited to Join 2020 APEC App Challenge
PU
08:14pUK employers urge Johnson not to sacrifice services in EU deal
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors
3GOLD : Shares drop, gold surges as investors scurry for safety
4MCGRATH LIMITED : MCGRATH : Half Year 2020 Results Presentation Opens in a new Window
5EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED : EVOLUTION MINING : BMO Metals and Mining Conference Presentation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group