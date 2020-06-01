Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Visa sees recovery in U.S. payments volume in May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 05:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Visa credit card is seen on a computer keyboard in this picture illustration

Visa Inc's total U.S. payments volume fell at a much slower pace in May from the previous month, indicating that consumer spending was picking up as the government starts to ease coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

U.S. payments volume in May dropped to 5%, compared with an 18% fall in April. Quarter-to-date, Visa posted an 11% drop in payments volume, the company said in a filing https://bit.ly/2MiHd1k on Monday.

Cross-border volumes, excluding intra-Europe transactions, that drive its international transaction revenue, tumbled 45% in May, while global processed transactions fell 12%,

Visa said in aggregate, recovery in international markets in which it processes the majority of transactions lagged the U.S. in May.

Travel related cross-border volumes declined 78% last month while cross-border e-commerce continued to grow strongly and was up 18% in May, the company added.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43pVisa sees recovery in U.S. payments volume in May
RE
05:39pStocks rise on recovery hopes
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:09pCommunications Services Up On Reopening Optimism -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:08pTech Up Amid Deal Activity - Tech Roundup
DJ
05:06pFinancials Rise With Risk Appetite -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:05pConsumer Cos Up On Reopening Optimism -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:04pWorld equities edge higher despite U.S.-China tensions
RE
05:04pTSX rises 0.29% to 15,236.21
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : trades that made millions on COVID-19 drug news raise eyebrows
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Announces First Participants in Each Age Cohort Dosed in Phase 2 Study of mRNA Vacci..
4PFIZER, INC. : Pfizer Down Nearly 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease in Over 11 Years -- Data Talk
5BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Announces Commercial Launch and Availability of ZEPOSIA®..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group