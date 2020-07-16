Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Visesh Gosrani, Chair of the Institute and Faculty of the Actuaries Cyber Risk Working Party, joins Advisory Board of Cyber Risk Modeling Company Kovrr

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 04:51am EDT

Visesh Gosrani, Chair of the Institute and Faculty of the Actuaries Cyber Risk Working Party, joins Advisory Board of Cyber Risk Modeling Company Kovrr.

Visesh will focus on supporting Kovrr in raising the bar for modeling transparency across the cyber insurance industry and advancing their platform’s reporting capabilities to comply with the evolving requirements of regulators and boards of directors.

“Kovrr provides insurance professionals unique visibility into their modeling methodologies and the underlying data. This type of transparency allows carriers to quickly validate their assumptions while strengthening their internal cyber risk expertise. I’m excited to help Kovrr enable their customers in these important endeavors.” said Visesh Gosrani, “Cyber models are indispensable for assessing and quantifying cyber risk and transparency is a major factor for (re)insurer adoption.”

Yakir Golan, CEO of Kovrr, said “We’re excited to welcome Visesh to the advisory board. Kovrr constantly introduces innovation to provide its customers with unique views of risk. I’m confident that Visesh’s extensive experience in actuarial science, cyber risk modeling, and the insurance industry will be a great asset to Kovrr’s team, customers, and partners.”

Visesh has over 20 years of experience as an actuary and Chief Risk Officer in the insurance industry. He currently runs a consulting firm, where he advises large insurers and reinsurers on issues surrounding cyber strategy. Visesh co-founded Shoal, which was acquired by Cyence. After the acquisition, Visesh was named Director of Actuarial and Risk at Cyence and continued in this role after Cyence was acquired by Guidewire. Prior to working for Cyence and Guidewire, Visesh was Chief Risk Officer for Asta, a Lloyd’s of London Managing Agent, Actuarial Leader for Genworth and a Consulting Actuary for Deloitte and PwC.

About Kovrr

Kovrr’s cyber risk modeling platform delivers global (re)insurers transparent, real-time data-driven insights into their affirmative and non-affirmative single, accumulated and catastrophic cyber risk exposures.

The Kovrr platform is designed to help underwriters, exposure managers and catastrophe modelers understand, financially quantify and manage cyber risk by utilizing AI-powered risk models.

For more information: www.kovrr.com

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:21aFSDF Annual Report 2019/2020
PU
05:21aSOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT : REIT Announces Second Quarter DPU Of 0.745 Cents
PU
05:20aTeam17 Group Signs Publishing Agreement With Tencent Games Studio
DJ
05:19aTELENOR : subscriber base takes hit from Asian virus outbreaks
RE
05:18aNORDEX AG : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
05:16aRSA INSURANCE : Notice of 2020 Interim Results
PU
05:16aGUIDEHOUSE INSIGHTS : Report Shows California, New York, and Texas Lead the Top 10 US Utility-Scale Energy Storage Markets
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FSDF Annual Report 2019/2020
2SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT : SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT : REIT Announces Second Quarter DPU Of 0.745 Cen..
3TEAM17 GROUP PLC : Team17 Group Signs Publishing Agreement With Tencent Games Studio
4NORDEX SE : NORDEX AG : Buy rating from Jefferies
5RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC : RSA INSURANCE : Notice of 2020 Interim Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group