Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Visgard® Premium SE Anti-Fog Coating for Eyewear and Automotive and Transit Applications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 09:10pm EST

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FSI Coating Technologies, Inc. a leader in high performance anti-fog coatings today announced the launch of Visgard® Premium SE (Special Edition). With the addition of Visgard Premium SE, there are now four Visgard product line extensions offering a wide range of durability, applications, and price points.  These anti-fog coatings transform the stability and appearance of ophthalmic and protective eyewear, face masks, shields, as well as interior headlamps and gauges for automotive and transit applications.

Visgard Logo


“In our continued commitment to offer enhanced value, innovative premium anti-fog coatings, we have added a new level of coating performance to our existing optically clear and highly durable Visgard anti-fog product suite. Visgard Premium SE is water washable, with a smooth easy-clean surface, and more efficient thermal cure process for higher product yields,” said Sapna Blackburn, Vice-President Technology for SDC Technologies and FSI Coating Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SDC. Visgard Premium SE combines primer-free adhesion to polycarbonate substrates with single layer mirror coating capability for multi-use anti-fog properties, suitable for mid-range applications such as safety and disposable eyewear. The Visgard product suite leverages world-class anti-fog coating designed for industry specific and cost-effective applications.

“The addition of Visgard Premium SE complements our comprehensive portfolio of innovative high performance anti-fog coating solutions.  Coatings which serve the day-to-day needs of disposable eyewear to the most technically advanced and stringent eyewear durability required for military and space exploration to first emergency responders,” said Richard Chang, Chief Operating and Financial Officer for SDC Technologies and subsidiary FSI Coating Technologies.

VISGARD PREMIUM SE (Special Edition)

Optically clear and REACH compliant, Visgard Premium SE is compatible with single layer mirror coating treatments, while combining anti-fog performance with excellent abrasion. Visgard Premium SE features water sheeting anti-fog properties, primer-free adhesion to polycarbonate substrates and is compatible with LDPE, HDPE, and CPE packaging. Visgard Premium SE is ideally suited to RX prescription eyewear, the mass production of safety eyewear, face shields, protective goggles, and masks as well as instrument clusters, HUD (heads up displays), head and tail light lamps for automotive and transit applications.

Click below to download the following product information:

Visgard Premium SE Product Highlights

Visgard Premium SE Technical Data Sheet

Availability
Visgard anti-fog coatings are available globally direct from FSI Coating Technologies.  For more information please contact us at antifog@fsicti.com or call +1-949-540-1140.

ABOUT FSI COATING TECHNOLOGIES

FSI Coating Technologies (FSICT) based in Irvine, California, was founded in 1986. FSICT is a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative commercial industrial coatings and film products. FSICT offers a wide variety of premium, high performance, anti-fog solutions, applications include medical, military, safety and sports eyewear, as well as industrial sheet and PET film for commercial freezer display doors. FSI Coating Technologies is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SDC Technologies, Inc.

Visgard® is a registered trademark of FSI Coating Technologies, Inc. ©2019 All rights reserved. 

FSI_Crop.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:42pBH GLOBAL : cyber security division enters into strategic partnership with Sasa-Software (Israel)
AQ
10:42pSTATE GAS LIMITED (ASX : GAS) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
10:40pDELL TECHNOLOGIES : Introduces New Interactive Monitor, PCs
AQ
10:40pSTANBIC IBTC BANK : Unveils Plans for Social Media Week Lagos
AQ
10:40pAFCON : CAF Appoints Amuneke on Technical Study Group for U-20 AFCON
AQ
10:39pNVIDIA : Luxembourg Government Signs Europe's First National AI Collaboration with NVIDIA
PU
10:36pFACEBOOK : keeps attracting digital ads, shares jump after hours
RE
10:32pNEDBANK : geared up for cycling challenge
AQ
10:31pBANK WINDHOEK : smart partnership ensures customer safety
AQ
10:29pQUALYS POLICY COMPLIANCE NOTIFICATION : Policy Library Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba stock rallies on handsome profit beat, optimistic commentary
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : up 11.71% in After-Hours Trading, on Pace for Best January on Record After 4Q Earnings R..
3TESLA : TESLA : CFO leaves as automaker promises profits and cheaper cars
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Exclusive - Foxconn reconsidering plans to..
5KELLOGG : Microsoft's Azure revenue growth slows, shares fall

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.