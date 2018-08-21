Vish Srivastava Joins GroupBy Inc. as Country Manager of New London Office

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GroupBy Inc. , a leading provider of relevancy-focused eCommerce solutions, today announced sales veteran Vish Srivastava will join GroupBy as Country Manager of the company’s first European office in London.



GroupBy is the first data–driven individualization platform that engages the consumer on a one–to–one basis while allowing the retailer to influence its shoppers in a non-intrusive or obvious way. In his new role, Vish will be responsible for various tasks including sales, marketing and managing products and implementation, as well as educating European retailers about GroupBy’s differentiating factors.

“As GroupBy expands to Europe, Vish will play a key role in leading the company’s expansion,” said Roland Gossage, CEO, GroupBy. “With almost 10 years of experience in the same vertical GroupBy operates in, and his previous positions in sales, marketing, site search and eCommerce, Vish is equipped to excel as our country manager, and we are thrilled to have him onboard.”

After spending 14 years in the eCommerce industry and 10 years in site search navigation and search engine optimization (SEO), GroupBy sparked Vish’s attention due to the company’s end-to-end customer experience offerings from product data mining to transparent analytics.

“While many companies offer site search, GroupBy’s offerings excel above the competition with a comprehensive and innovative data-driven eCommerce suite that you just can’t find anywhere else. What’s more, the company was founded on the principle that they are fully prepared to serve each retail customer based on their unique requirements, and to give their shoppers a superior ecommerce experience,” said Vish. “I am excited to serve as GroupBy’s country manager in Europe, and look forward to growing the London office into another major headquarters along with Toronto and Austin.”

Vish has held a variety of sales management positions at leading companies including SLI Systems, BE EXCELLENT GmbH and Pitney Bowes. Additionally, he has collaborated with more than 600 retailers and brings international work experience from holding various positions in India, New Zealand, Australia, the UK, Ireland and other European countries. His global background will be invaluable in his new role at GroupBy, as he will be communicating with customers and partners from Asia, India, the U.S. and Canada.

About GroupBy Inc.

GroupBy Inc. transforms the way retailers interact with their consumers online through data-driven commerce, media, and knowledge management software solutions. The company supports the online retail efforts of many of the world’s leading online retailers by driving more targeted site traffic and increases in revenue through its platform Searchandiser. GroupBy’s solutions provide industry-leading features for data enrichment, search, navigation, merchandising, search engine optimization (SEO) and search as you type (SAYT). Founded in 2014, GroupBy is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and has offices around the world. For more information, please visit www.groupbyinc.com .

Media Contact

Mikaela Cannizzo

Ketner Group Communications (for GroupBy)

mikaela@ketnergroup.com

512-794-8876



