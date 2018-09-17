Visible Alpha Appoints Former FactSet COO to Executive Team

New York, NY, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visible Alpha today announced the appointment of Mark Hale to the firm’s newly created role of chief operating officer (COO). Mr. Hale joins Visible Alpha as buy-side demand accelerates for the company’s investment research technology and services. Recognized this year by Global Investor Awards as the ‘FinTech Innovation of the Year,’ Visible Alpha’s end-to-end solution to discover, consume, track, budget, value and pay for investment research is used by more than 180 buy-side clients.





Mr. Hale comes to Visible Alpha from FactSet where he was most recently executive vice president and COO. In this role, he led global teams focused on product management, technology and infrastructure, and IT. During his 22-year career at FactSet, Mr. Hale served in diverse leadership roles in content operations, software engineering and quality assurance.

In his role as COO for Visible Alpha, Mr. Hale will lead the company’s growing engineering, product, content management, operations and technology teams, which include more than 450 professionals. He will use his extensive experience to build automated and repeatable processes to accelerate new product delivery, enhance contributor operations procedures and streamline the onboarding of new research providers, adding to the more than 600 firms already contributing to the platform.

As a member of the company’s executive team, Mr. Hale will support Visible Alpha’s mission to be a market leader in transforming the investment research distribution, consumption and analysis experiences between all market participants.

“We are thrilled to have Mark join the Visible Alpha team,” said Scott Rosen, CEO of Visible Alpha. “As his impressive track record indicates, I’m certain he will be an asset in helping us further scale the company while maintaining the highest levels of client and employee satisfaction. Mark is joining Visible Alpha during a year of tremendous momentum, and we look forward to utilizing his experience to accelerate product growth and global expansion.”

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to join such a fast-growing company that is being recognized for its innovations in financial technology,” Mr. Hale commented. “I’m looking forward to partnering with the Visible Alpha team to scale its product development, technology and content management efforts, and to maintain its leadership position in driving efficiency, transparency and alpha generation in the institutional research process.”

About Visible Alpha

Visible Alpha is transforming the way Wall Street firms collaborate on research, financial models and corporate access events by providing breakthrough tools for discovery, analysis and valuation. With more than 500 employees globally, the rapidly growing company combines advanced data technology, a secure distribution network and sophisticated analytical tools to drive efficiencies and transparency into the research process while also enabling firms to generate alpha in new and differentiated ways. Visible Alpha is backed by 12 of the world’s leading investment banks. For more information on Visible Alpha, please visit visiblealpha.com.

