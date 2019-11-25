Visible Supply Chain Management : (Visible) Recognized as National Finalist in EY “Entrepreneur of the Year” Awards

Visible is the only Utah-based company to earn a spot on the list

Visible Supply Chain Management (www.visiblescm.com), an industry leader in shipping and fulfillment services for supply chain management, today announced its inclusion as a national finalist in the exclusive Ernst and Young (EY) Entrepreneur of the Year Awards. Only 44 companies made the list across the U.S.

Visible is the only Utah-based organization to reach the national level of this elite award series for 2019. Other awards won by Visible during the year include the Utah Business “CEO of the Year,” Utah Business’ “CXO of the Year,” Utah Business “Fast 50,” MountainWest Capital Network “Top Revenue” and regional Ernst and Young (EY) Entrepreneur of the Year Award winner.

“Our team at Visible is committed to the long-term success of our customers, because we can only succeed as our customers are able to build their businesses,” said Casey Adams, president of Visible. “This achievement indicates we’re doing the right things, and we have every intention of continuing to help our customers win.”

After growing at a 72 percent five-year CAGR, Visible also recently announced its move into additional headquarters space located near the Salt Lake City Airport. The new office space more than doubles the company’s overall Salt Lake presence and reflects its rapid growth.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world’s most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs, attracting disruptive global business leaders to find innovative approaches to accelerate growth. The unique award makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global award of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries.

About Visible Supply Chain Management (Visible)

Since 1992, Visible Supply Chain Management has provided customized solutions for B2B and B2C organizations. With comprehensive services in e-commerce, direct sales, direct response and omnichannel, Visible can design effective strategies for clients that include transportation, logistics, brokerage, fulfillment and even custom packaging solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005682/en/