Vision Fame International : RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

Vision Fame International Holding Limited 允 升 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1315)

RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

Reference is made to the announcements of Vision Fame International Holding Limited (the ''Company'') dated 16 November 2018, 19 November 2018 and 30 November 2018 (the ''Prior Announcements'') in relation to, among other things, the Deposit Pledge Contracts, the trading suspension of the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') and the delay in publication of the results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 September 2018 (the ''2018 Interim Results''). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Prior Announcements.

RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

On 28 December 2018, the Stock Exchange informed the Company of the following resumption guidance:

(i) to announce the findings of the forensic review conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers

Management Consulting (Shanghai) Limited regarding, among other things, the incident relating to the Deposit Pledge Contracts and take appropriate remedial actions to address the findings;

(ii) to publish all outstanding financial results required under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the ''Listing Rules'') and address any audit modifications; and

(iii) to inform the market of all material information for shareholders and investors to appraise its position.

The Company must remedy the issues causing its trading suspension and fully comply with the Listing Rules to the Stock Exchange's satisfaction before trading in the Shares is allowed to resume.

Under Rule 6.01A(1) of the Listing Rules, the Stock Exchange may cancel the listing of any securities that have been suspended from trading for a continuous period of 18 months. In the case of the Company, the 18-month period expires on 2 June 2020. If the Company fails to remedy the issues causing its trading suspension, fully comply with the Listing Rules to the Stock Exchange's satisfaction and resume trading in its Shares by 2 June 2020, the Listing Department will recommend the ListingCommittee to proceed with the cancellation of the Company's listing. Under Rules 6.01 and 6.10 of the Listing Rules, the Stock Exchange also has the right to impose a shorter specific remedial period, where appropriate.

The Company is currently working with its advisors to take the necessary steps to comply with the resumption guidance with the aim of resuming trading in the Shares as soon as practicable. The Company will continue to keep shareholders and the investing public informed of the progress as and when appropriate.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 3 December 2018. Trading in the Shares will remain suspended until further notice.

By Order of the Board

Vision Fame International Holding Limited

Chau Chit

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 9 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Chau Chit and Mr. Xie Xiaotao; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Tam Tak Kei Raymond, Mr. Wong Kai Tung Simon and Mr. Wong Wai Kwan.