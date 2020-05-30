Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vision Group Holdings : Announces Voluntary Reorganization In U.S. Under Chapter 11

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/30/2020 | 09:24am EDT

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LVI Intermediate and 17 of its affiliates including the Laser Vision Institute and TLC Laser Eye Center brands, doing business as Vision Group Holdings, today filed for voluntary protection from creditors in Delaware under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

The filing will facilitate the sale of the company's business as a going concern. The company's plan is to quickly transition to a new ownership group through an expected 90-day process and use the time to restructure and strengthen its balance sheet and debt profile, while continuing to operate normally. The company's investment banking advisor reports strong interest from multiple potential acquirors, including the company's current financial backers. The company expects to close a sale sometime in September.

"The action we're taking is largely the result of the negative impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the economy," said Lisa Melamed, Interim Chief Executive Officer for Vision Group Holdings.

Based in West Palm Beach, Vision Group Holdings oversees and manages two of the leading LASIK surgery providers in the nation: The LASIK Vision Institute and TLC Laser Eye Centers. The company has performed more than 3.2 million LASIK eye procedures and is the industry leader as it serves multiple markets – 63 cities - in the U.S. and Canada.

The planned sale will position the company for future growth, provide access to capital, and cement the company's industry leading position.

Melamed confirmed that stay-in-place orders and the mandatory closure of non-essential businesses including elective medical procedures forced the company to close all locations and temporarily lay off most of its team members. She advised however, "while our centers were closed in response to the pandemic, we are excited to report that we have started to reopen and are currently treating new patients."

"We expect to emerge from the proceedings stronger and more viable than ever for team members, surgeons, patients and partners," she added. "Already we are seeing strong demand for our services at the centers we've reopened."

The statements contained herein may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company  that are based on the beliefs of the Company's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company's  management. These forward-looking statements are, by nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's  business prospects, future developments, trends and conditions in the industry and geographical markets in which the Company  operates, its strategies, plans, objectives and goals, its ability to control costs, statements relating to prices, volumes, operations, margins, overall market trends, risk management and exchange rates.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vision-group-holdings-announces-voluntary-reorganization-in-us-under-chapter-11-301068164.html

SOURCE Vision Group Holdings


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:54aIndonesia sets export levy on crude palm oil at $55 per tonne
RE
10:47aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Italy court rules Uber food delivery riders were exploited
AQ
10:36aDESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY : Announces Private Placement
AQ
10:31aTempus Launches COVID-19-Specific Clinical and Research Initiatives for Oncology
GL
10:15aTHE HOTTEST ITEM ON TAKEOUT MENUS : Leftovers
DJ
10:06aAFCON : I Almost Quit Coaching After Keshi's Death - - Former Assistant Coach
AQ
09:41aPAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES : CEO PIA briefs President on investigation into plane crash - Press Note issued by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
AQ
09:41aGlobal Leading Institutions Took Stakes in Yeahka, Showing Confidence in Its Long-Term Prospects
BU
09:24aVISION GROUP HOLDINGS : Announces Voluntary Reorganization In U.S. Under Chapter 11
PR
08:14aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : to import remdesivir from Bangladesh
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group