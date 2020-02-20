Log in
Vision Impact Institute and Optometry Giving Sight Extend Collaboration on Kids See: Success

02/20/2020 | 02:01pm EST

DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vision Impact Institute (VII) and Optometry Giving Sight (OGS) have announced an extension of their collaboration, Kids See: Success, that includes a generous financial commitment from OGS.  Launched in 2017, Kids See: Success promotes the importance of healthy vision for children and educates parents, legislators, advocacy groups, nurses, school teachers and administrators about the need for comprehensive eye exams for school-age children. The initiative is active in several US states.  In the U.S., more than 12.1 million school-age children have some form of vision problem.

Vision Impact Institute logo (PRNewsfoto/Vision Impact Institute)

The partnership is a natural fit for both organizations. The VII raises awareness and advocates for the priority of good vision, while OGS supports programs globally that train eye care professionals, promote community education, raise awareness of the importance of eye health, establish optometry schools and deliver eye care and glasses.

"The continued support of OGS ensures that more children will have access to a level playing field when it comes to their education," says Kristan Gross, VII's global executive director. "When children can't see well it impacts so many aspects of their lives, including their learning and chance for future success."

"It's heartening to know that we have a solution for poor vision for the youngest members of our population," says Eric Anderson, interim executive director at OGS.  "A comprehensive eye exam and access to a pair of glasses is a simple way to have a big impact on a child's life for years to come. It's the reason we continue our commitment to Kids See: Success."

About the Vision Impact Institute
The Vision Impact Institute's mission is to raise awareness of the importance of vision correction and protection to make good vision a global priority. Its Advisory Board is comprised of six independent international experts: Pr. Kevin Frick (United States), Pr. Clare Gilbert (United Kingdom), Mr. Allyala Nandakumar (United States), Mr. Arun Bharat Ram (India), Dr. Serge Resnikoff (Switzerland), and Dr. Wang Wei (China).

The Vision Impact Institute is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, which receives support from the Vision for Life Fund from Essilor, the world leader in ophthalmic optics. The Vision Impact Institute hosts a unique database of research at visionimpactinstitute.org.

Contact:
Andrea Kirsten-Coleman
Global Communications Manager
andrea.kirsten@visionimpactinstitute.org

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vision-impact-institute-and-optometry-giving-sight-extend-collaboration-on-kids-see-success-301008590.html

SOURCE Vision Impact Institute


© PRNewswire 2020
