Vision, an H.I.G. Capital Portfolio Company, Completes Acquisition of SourceLink

11/21/2019 | 02:00pm EST

H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global private equity investment firm with $34 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Vision Integrated Graphics Group LLC (“Vision”), has acquired SourceLink Acquisition LLC (“SourceLink”).

Headquartered in suburban Chicago, SourceLink provides personalized, turnkey marketing solutions which generate high returns on investment for businesses across several industries, including financial services, healthcare, and insurance. SourceLink’s comprehensive suite of data-driven, omnichannel marketing solutions leverage data modeling capabilities in conjunction with digital marketing expertise to reach a client’s best prospects while driving higher responses rates and lowering customer acquisition costs.

“SourceLink is a highly strategic and complementary investment that will accelerate our evolution into a fully-integrated, omnichannel marketing solutions provider, dedicated to helping clients acquire and engage customers,” said Brad Moore, Vision’s CEO. “We have been very impressed with SourceLink’s compatible culture and leadership, their data analytics team and their digital agency, Path Interactive, all of which will greatly benefit our clients.”

Don Landrum, CEO of SourceLink added, “We are excited to join the Vision team and share Brad’s enthusiasm for what our companies can accomplish together. We are looking forward to utilizing the scale and resources of the combined company to deliver increasingly differentiated solutions and value to current and new clients.”

“SourceLink helps transform Vision into a highly diversified provider of targeted marketing solutions at a time when companies are hyper-focused on generating the highest ROI on their marketing spend,” said Ryan Kaplan, Managing Director at H.I.G. “We look forward to continuing to support the efforts of the combined management team’s efforts through this next exciting phase of growth.”

About Vision

Vision is a leading provider of tech-enabled, data-driven marketing solutions focused on customer acquisition and engagement. The Company provides personalized, turnkey marketing solutions which generate high returns on investment across the financial services, insurance, and healthcare, retail and automotive industries. Vision’s end-to-end automated marketing campaigns rely on data-analytics, creative services and multi-channel execution to drive higher response rates and lower customer acquisition costs for clients. For more information, please visit www.visionps.com.

About SourceLink

SourceLink is a highly differentiated, fully-integrated marketing services provider delivering ROI-driven omni-channel marketing solutions. The Company stands out in its breadth and sophistication of services provided to middle market clients. In-house database and analytics experts use customer intelligence tools to profile and segment client prospects through predictive modeling and 2,500+ validated data variables. The 65 person digital team optimizes marketing programs across a full suite of digital tools and channels including SEO, paid search, social media, digital media, design and development, and video production. The Company has been ranked among Ad Age’s 20 highest revenue marketing services agencies in the U.S. for 13 straight years. For more information, please visit www.sourcelink.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over $34 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

  1. H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.
  2. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.
  3. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.


© Business Wire 2019
