Vision33 : Announces Brand Consolidation of zedIT Solutions and zedSuite Into One Global Vision33 : Brand

Vision33, global IT professional services consultancy announced today
consolidation of the zedIT Solutions, zedSuite, and existing Vision33
brand into one new Vision33 brand. Effective today, the companies will
be globally re-branded to the market as Vision33. This consolidation is
part of Vision33’s “One Brand” strategy, which leverages the success of
each brand to provide customers with a seamless customer experience for
all technology and professional service needs.
zedIT Solutions has built a firm reputation as a leading provider of
eGovernment solutions for state/local governments and IT Professional
Services in both the public and private sectors. zedSuite has an equally
impressive history as an award-winning software solutions partner for
Web portal and integration solutions for SAP. Concurrently, Vision33
holds the position as one of the largest SAP Business One Partners
worldwide as part of its SAP Solutions offering. These brands have
always been united in their purpose to deliver results and
customer-defined value through technology. Under one single brand,
Vision33 can now combine its knowledge and expertise to provide the best
overall solutions to customers around the globe. The One Brand strategy
will mean continued growth for all areas of business.
Most importantly, the Vision33 brand consolidation will enable customers
to easily access all the solutions and support they require for their
current and future technology needs from one global organisation. The
One Brand strategy creates a synergy between the companies to bring a
larger portfolio of services and world-class resources under a single
global name – Vision33.
“Bringing together zedIT Solutions, zedSuite, and Vision33 under one new
Vision33 is a milestone moment for our customers, companies, and
employees”, said Tony Whalen, President of Vision33. “Over the past 15
years, we have always strived collectively to create the most value for
customers. By coming together, the new Vision33 can deliver a seamless
offering, one brand, one partner, and one focus – the success of our
customers. By leveraging the experience, resources, and solutions each
company brings, we are able to best deliver on the promise of technology
to customers worldwide”.
Existing customers of the consolidated brands now have greater access to
a global team of world-class resources that can help springboard or
support their international operations. With established offices
throughout the US, Canada, and Europe, the new Vision33 provides a
global team of more than 400 employees worldwide. Vision33 will be able
to easily provide world-class expertise as a global company, but also
extend that same expertise at a local level through its more than 30
office locations. Many customers were working with multiple companies
across Vision33, zedIT Solutions and zedSuite. Now they will be able to
do that through one Vision33 customer experience. Converging these
brands, Vision33 can serve customers across a full range of industries
and geographies, helping them drive their business success through
technology.
All employees, products, and services will now become part of the
rebranded Vision33 company. Customers of the new Vision33 can expect no
lapse in service, maintenance, or changes in account relationships.
There is no change of ownership structure. This is simply a rebranding
of existing businesses.
As part of the One Brand consolidation, Vision33 has re-launched its
corporate website, which can be found at www.vision33.co.uk
and www.vision33.com.
This new Web site reflects all Vision33 solutions and services. All
legacy websites of the unified brands will now redirect users to the new
Vision33 website where visitors can learn more about Vision33’s ERP
solutions, eGovernment offerings, as well as its integration and
professional services offerings.
About Vision33
Vision33 Limited is a global IT professional services consultancy that
solves customer business challenges through the promise of technology
and the value it delivers. We partner with growing and large
organisations in both the public and private sectors to understand their
vision and help them attain it with the right blend of strategy,
consulting, and technology. Vision33 has unmatched experience in
delivering solutions to support every core business function. Our work
spans all major industries. Vision33 employs results-driven people to
provide world-class experience through our more than 30 office locations
across the US, Canada, and Europe. For more information about Vision33
and its technology solutions and services, please visit www.vision33.co.uk.
