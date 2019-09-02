Log in
Vision33 : Completes Acquisition of SAP Gold Partner, B1 Systems

09/02/2019 | 04:00am EDT

Global IT professional services consultancy, Vision33, acquires UK-based B1 Systems

Vision33, a global leader in SAP Business One implementation, the SAP solution for growing businesses, today announced an agreement to acquire B1 Systems, a well-established provider of SAP Business One in the UK.

Privately owned with offices in six countries, Vision33 embodies the use of technology solutions to transform growing organisations – an operating philosophy that has led to consistent growth and profitability for over 25 years.

With over 65,000 customers, SAP Business One is a well-established solution in the ever-changing business software market for small to mid-sized companies. Running on the SAP HANA platform, SAP Business One is used in over 150 countries and is deployed on-premise, in the cloud or a hybrid environment.

Neil Feingold, Managing Director for Vision33 UK, stated, “This acquisition brings a host of talent to Vision33 in the UK, supporting our goal – to transform businesses and ensure they experience value from having the right technology, implemented the right way. As part of the acquisition, we will add two new UK office locations, and all B1 Systems employees will join the Vision33 team, enhancing the depth and breadth of the talent employed by Vision33 in the UK. All B1 Systems’ valued customers will be enrolled into our world-class Vision33 TOTAL Care and Service Excellence programme, and we are excited about delivering even further value from their technology investment as well as providing added value from access to the additional resources, knowledge, and scalability within Vision33”.

“Vision33 has had enormous success with SAP Business One through the continued innovation of the products and services they bring to their customers – leveraging SAP HANA, cloud, and mobile solutions for SAP Business One”, concluded Brendan Mizzi, Director, and Co-Founder at B1 Systems. “Together as Vision33, we look forward to delivering even greater value to our customers in the UK by offering additional products and capabilities to our current customers and helping even more businesses grow on a global scale with the right technology – SAP Business One”.

About Vision33

Vision33 (www.vision33.co.uk) is a global IT professional services consultancy that solves customer business challenges through the promise of technology and the value it delivers. They partner with organisations in both the public and private sectors to understand their vision and help them reach it with the right blend of strategy, consulting, and technology. Vision33’s global team of results-driven resources provides world-class experience through office locations in Europe and North America.

SAP, SAP Business One, and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries.

See www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.


© Business Wire 2019
