VisionGate, Inc. Appoints R. John Glasspool as Chief Operating and Strategy Officer and member of the Board of Directors

Seattle, WA, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionGate, Inc., an integrated, clinical-stage, oncology pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, is pleased to announce the appointment of R. John Glasspool as its Chief Operating and Strategy Officer.

Mr. Glasspool is a global pharmaceutical executive with a breadth of pharma and healthcare industry experience that spans nearly three decades. His distinguished career includes multiple executive and management responsibilities in the US, UK, Europe, and global markets in multiple pharmaceutical companies, including Scotia Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Baxter, and Baxalta.

Mr. Glasspool has led organizations with over $6B in sales and has launched over 10 products. He has served on the Board of Directors of the Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO) and served as President of Vaccines Europe. While at Baxter International, he built and led the Oncology Franchise through its spin-off as Baxalta, leading important in-licensing, commercial strategy planning, and product launch activities.

Mr. Glasspool is currently a member of the board of directors of Dalcor Inc., a clinical development-stage company focusing on precision medicine for cardiovascular diseases. He is also an advisor to MIT NEWDIGS and leads the FoCUS project looking at pricing and policy for durable oncology therapies such as CAR-T.

“VisionGate represents an incredible opportunity to dramatically alter the approach to treating lung cancer. The Company’s Cell-CT™ platform for non-invasive pre-cancer testing and iloprost to manage pre-cancer dysplasia represent a paradigm shift toward cancer prevention. I look forward to leading VisionGate’s commercial and strategic activities,” said John Glasspool.

“We are extremely pleased to have John join VisionGate. He has a track record of accomplishments and executive capability that will lead the commercial impact of our vision to change the standard of care in lung cancer with early stage detection and interception, based on our unique Cell-CT platform.”, said Alan C. Nelson, PhD, Chairman and CEO.

For more information on VisionGate, please visit http://www.visiongate3d.com.

###

About VisionGate, Inc.

VisionGate is a clinical stage oncology pharmaceutical and diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of cancer. Our lead investigative pharmaceutical drug is oral iloprost, with clinical development planning ongoing for the treatment of pre-cancerous bronchial dysplasia and the prevention of lung cancer following a successful Phase 2 clinical trial. We intend to develop the LuCED® lung test as a companion diagnostic for oral iloprost. VisionGate’s proprietary LuCED lung test is a non-invasive liquid biopsy diagnostic test in development for detection of early-stage lung cancer, demonstrating exquisite sensitivity and specificity in blinded clinical studies. This non-invasive sputum test is processed on the world’s first automated 3D single cell imaging and analysis technology, the Cell-CT™ platform, named aptly because it is similar in principle to taking a CT scan of individual cells, but using visible light without harmful radiation. With 176 issued patents in 13 countries, VisionGate expects to play a leading role in the battle against lung cancer - the world’s number one cancer killer. VisionGate, Inc. is led by Dr. Alan Nelson, physicist, bioengineer, and serial entrepreneur who previously developed the world’s first and only automated screening test to detect cervical cancer, marketed globally today as FocalPoint by Becton Dickinson. The LuCED lung test is a product in development and is not currently available commercially.

About the Cell-CT™ Platform

The automated Cell-CT™ platform, with 3-dimensional single cell Imaging and analysis capability, is the enabling technology which produces high-resolution 3D images of individual cells using a technique called optical computed tomography. This 3D optical CT platform breaks new ground in the field of quantitative cell analysis by its unique ability to compute the true 3D internal structure of cells based on molecular optical absorption densities. The Cell-CT platform produces high-resolution 3D images of individual cells and measures hundreds of critical disease indicators in each cell. Together with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, these produce accurate cell classifications that aid in the early detection of disease. Additionally, the Cell-CT platform has the potential to deliver molecular and genetic biosignatures of disease longitudinally to compliment drug development in the biopharma services arena. Cells are not placed on slides, but rather, they are suspended in fluid (liquid biopsy) and injected through a micro-capillary tube that permits multiple viewing perspectives around 360°. The Cell-CT platform is a device under development and not currently cleared by the FDA.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements for VisionGate

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and made in reliance on the "safe harbor" provisions of said act. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions of the Company at the time of such statements and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments and the risks related to the efficacy or safety of the Company’s development pipeline, the results of further research and development, the high degree of risk and uncertainty associated with drug and diagnostics development, clinical trials and regulatory approval processes, other market or economic factors and competitive and technological advances. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the acceptance by customers of our products, our ability to develop new products cost-effectively, our ability to raise capital in the future, the development by competitors of products using improved or alternative technology, the retention of key employees and general economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to change without notice. VisionGate disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

Randall Mastrangelo VisionGate, Inc. 602.368.2118 extension 1 mastrangelo@visiongate3d.com