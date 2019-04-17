VisionSpring : Founder's New Book, Dare to Matter, Invites Readers to Make a Difference in the World, Starting Now

Dr. Jordan Kassalow, pioneering social entrepreneur and founder of impact unicorn VisionSpring, shares his personal journey and opens a door to yours in new book

VisionSpring announced today that its founder Dr. Jordan Kassalow is releasing Dare to Matter: Your Path to Making a Difference Now, a new book that reveals his journey to integrating real-world responsibilities with a desire to create social change. In it he invites readers to start here, now, and in their own way.

As we gather with family and friends for Passover, Easter, and Shab-e-Barat, Dare to Matter ignites and advances a lifelong conversation to help us move from thought to action. Co-authored with Rabbi Jennifer Krause, it inspires readers of all ages, faiths, and backgrounds to discover the focal point of their lives and pave their own path to making a difference in the world. Krause shares, “No people is truly free unless all people can realize their full human potential.”

The soulful and pragmatic approach in this remarkable book has garnered praise from former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright; social justice and philanthropy leader Darren Walker of Ford Foundation; and disruptive entrepreneur and co-founder of Warby Parker, Neil Blumenthal.

Bestselling writer Walter Isaacson describes Dare to Matter as “a stirring, hopeful reflection on life, faith, legacy, meaning, and love that will guide and encourage you to try just a little bit harder to let your reach exceed your grasp as you find your way to make a difference at home and in the world.”

“I was lucky to identify my path to bring together personal meaning and social purpose early, as a 23-year-old optometry student—but that doesn’t mean the journey has been straightforward,” said Kassalow. “This book covers all of the hiccups, detours, dead-ends, and life-changing experiences that shaped my path and questions I asked myself to get to what matters most.”

Jordan Kassalow’s particular path started with his observation that, for many, a pair of glasses is the only thing standing between them and an education, a job, or even basic safety. To open a world of earning and learning for 2.5 billion people globally who need but don’t have eyeglasses, Jordan founded the social enterprise VisionSpring.

Now a social impact unicorn, VisionSpring has unlocked $1.18 billion dollars of income earning potential for 5.5 million people living on less than $4 per day.

Dare to Matter: Your Path to Making a Difference Now is available immediately via Amazon Kindle. The hardcover is available for pre-sale and comes out April 30 through Barnes & Noble, IndieBound, iBooks, Amazon and other book stores. Fifteen percent of net sales proceeds will benefit VisionSpring. More information on Dare to Matter is available at: http://bit.ly/DareToMatterPreOrder.

About Jordan Kassalow

Jordan Kassalow is the founder of VisionSpring, EYElliance, the Global Health Policy Program at the Council on Foreign Relations, and a partner at a leading optometry practice in Manhattan.

About Jennifer Krause

Jennifer Krause is a rabbi, author, speaker, and member of the Council on Foreign Relations’ Religion and Foreign Policy Initiative.

About VisionSpring

VisionSpring is the pioneering, international social enterprise accelerating the uptake of affordable eyeglasses in emerging and frontier markets. Through the proliferation of eyeglasses, VisionSpring has generated more than $1 billion in economic impact for very low income households. Learn more at www.visionspring.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005994/en/