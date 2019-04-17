VisionSpring : Founder's New Book, Dare to Matter, Invites Readers to Make a Difference in the World, Starting Now

VisionSpring announced today that its founder Dr. Jordan Kassalow is
releasing Dare
to Matter: Your Path to Making a Difference Now, a new book that
reveals his journey to integrating real-world responsibilities with a
desire to create social change. In it he invites readers to start here,
now, and in their own way.
As we gather with family and friends for Passover, Easter, and
Shab-e-Barat, Dare to Matter ignites and advances a lifelong
conversation to help us move from thought to action. Co-authored with
Rabbi Jennifer Krause, it inspires readers of all ages, faiths, and
backgrounds to discover the focal point of their lives and pave their
own path to making a difference in the world. Krause shares, “No people
is truly free unless all people can realize their full human potential.”
The soulful and pragmatic approach in this remarkable book has garnered
praise from former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright; social
justice and philanthropy leader Darren Walker of Ford Foundation; and
disruptive entrepreneur and co-founder of Warby Parker, Neil Blumenthal.
Bestselling writer Walter Isaacson describes Dare to Matter as “a
stirring, hopeful reflection on life, faith, legacy, meaning, and love
that will guide and encourage you to try just a little bit harder to let
your reach exceed your grasp as you find your way to make a difference
at home and in the world.”
“I was lucky to identify my path to bring together personal meaning and
social purpose early, as a 23-year-old optometry student—but that
doesn’t mean the journey has been straightforward,” said Kassalow. “This
book covers all of the hiccups, detours, dead-ends, and life-changing
experiences that shaped my path and questions I asked myself to get to
what matters most.”
Jordan Kassalow’s particular path started with his observation that, for
many, a pair of glasses is the only thing standing between them and an
education, a job, or even basic safety. To open a world of earning and
learning for 2.5 billion people globally who need but don’t have
eyeglasses, Jordan founded the social enterprise VisionSpring.
Now a social impact unicorn, VisionSpring has unlocked $1.18 billion
dollars of income earning potential for 5.5 million people living on
less than $4 per day.
Dare to Matter: Your Path to Making a Difference Now is available
immediately via Amazon Kindle. The hardcover is available for pre-sale
and comes out April 30 through Barnes & Noble, IndieBound, iBooks,
Amazon and other book stores. Fifteen percent of net sales proceeds will
benefit VisionSpring. More information on Dare to Matter is
available at: http://bit.ly/DareToMatterPreOrder.
About Jordan Kassalow
Jordan Kassalow is the founder of VisionSpring, EYElliance, the Global
Health Policy Program at the Council on Foreign Relations, and a partner
at a leading optometry practice in Manhattan.
About Jennifer Krause
Jennifer Krause is a rabbi, author, speaker, and member of the Council
on Foreign Relations’ Religion and Foreign Policy Initiative.
About VisionSpring
VisionSpring is the pioneering, international social
enterprise accelerating the uptake of affordable eyeglasses in emerging
and frontier markets. Through the proliferation of eyeglasses,
VisionSpring has generated more than $1 billion in economic impact for
very low income households. Learn more at www.visionspring.org.
