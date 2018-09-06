Visionet Transforms Michael Gerald Ltd. Operations Using HauteLogic for Microsoft Dynamics 365

Visionet Systems, Inc., a leading technology solutions company, announced today the successful rollout of HauteLogic, their flagship supply chain management suite, for Michael Gerald Ltd (MGL). Michael Gerald is a California-based casual lifestyle apparel company known for its popular apparel brands including Retrofit, Xtreme Gear, Method, Commerce, and Trash Nouveau. Built on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations ERP platform, powered by Microsoft Azure Cloud, Visionet’s HauteLogic apparel industry solution will digitize and streamline MGL’s internal and partner-facing business processes, laying the foundation for long-term growth and success.

HauteLogic is a comprehensive & modular fashion industry solution that addresses the needs of fashion businesses of all kinds. As a ready-to-adopt solution, Visionet’s HauteLogic will provide MGL the foundation for standardizing and digitizing their apparel wholesale processes, including product management, centralized inventory management, EDI and sourcing collaboration, by delivering fully integrated order to cash, procure to pay, advanced warehouse management, and finance on a single, unified platform. HauteLogic requires minimal maintenance overheads and will provide a robust platform for the apparel company’s sustainable future growth. The implementation at MGL includes PartnerLink, a solution that facilitates frictionless EDI communication between MGL and its partners, providing high-precision coordination across the entire supply chain.

“Our objective was to embrace digital transformation in all of our processes,” said Dave McCullagh, CFO of MGL. “Visionet was carefully chosen as our partner based on fashion and apparel industry expertise, to provide a comprehensive solution for us to manage every aspect of our business including planning, design, production, and distribution processes. The modularity of the HauteLogic solution has delivered us the process and data unification along with increased visibility to key business data.”

“We are very happy to be the partner in Michael Gerald’s digital transformation journey,” said Jawad Khan, SVP Professional Services at Visionet Systems. “Given their multi-branded, apparel wholesale supply chain business model, it was crucial for our solution to be comprehensive to meet their needs of not only today, but also for tomorrow. With HauteLogic, our core objective is to deliver a complete, flexible and innovative fashion industry solution that can future proof our customers from technology disruptions. This means, with HauteLogic, our customers will be on a unified platform and with the ability to leverage emerging opportunities that are evolving with the convergence of Cloud, Connectivity, Big Data and AI. For that reason, we are very excited to offer our solution on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Azure Cloud, which offer all these cutting edge technologies as native features of the underlying platform. As a Microsoft Gold partner with deep expertise in the fashion & apparel industry and technology, Visionet was best positioned to deliver an end-to-end supply chain solution for MGL and we are very happy with the results.”

HauteLogic (SCM) along with Visionet’s other solutions like CommerceLink, PartnerLink, AcuitySpark, and Advanced Shipping are all available on the Microsoft Appsource – the premier destination for Microsoft approved business apps.

About Michael Gerald Ltd.

Founded in 1983, with an initial focus on the sweater market, Michael Gerald Ltd. is now an industry leader in the design and manufacturing of casual lifestyle apparel for the Young Men's, Men's, and Boy's markets for knit and woven tops and bottoms in the USA and Canada. From product design, raw material sourcing, and production management to quality control, logistics, shipping, and other important functions, their spectrum of services covers the entire supply chain end-to-end. Through the coordination of multiple global offices, MGL's innovative design and sourcing teams collaborate with their partners to develop leading-edge products for high-volume private-label programs as well as direct-to-brand custom designs.

About Visionet

Headquartered in Cranbury, NJ, Visionet Systems, Inc. is a full-service technology consulting and business process outsourcing company that delivers software solutions, technology as well as business services on a best-in-class philosophy to help its customers increase business agility, drive down costs and reduce risk. With more than 300 clients worldwide and hundreds of ERP experts with the highest levels of Microsoft certification, Visionet is among the leading Microsoft partners for apparel and retail Industry. Visionet has a decades-long track record of successful projects involving omni-channel enablement, e-commerce, fashion/apparel ERP and has engineered many high-performance, cost-effective solutions with a focus on delivering value and exceeding customer expectations.

