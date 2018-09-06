Visionet Transforms Michael Gerald Ltd. Operations Using HauteLogic for Microsoft Dynamics 365

Visionet Systems, Inc., a leading technology solutions company,
announced today the successful rollout of HauteLogic, their flagship
supply chain management suite, for Michael Gerald Ltd (MGL). Michael
Gerald is a California-based casual lifestyle apparel company known for
its popular apparel brands including Retrofit, Xtreme Gear, Method,
Commerce, and Trash Nouveau. Built on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance
and Operations ERP platform, powered by Microsoft Azure Cloud,
Visionet’s HauteLogic apparel industry solution will digitize and
streamline MGL’s internal and partner-facing business processes, laying
the foundation for long-term growth and success.
HauteLogic is a comprehensive & modular fashion industry
solution that addresses the needs of fashion businesses of all kinds. As
a ready-to-adopt solution, Visionet’s HauteLogic will provide MGL the
foundation for standardizing and digitizing their apparel wholesale
processes, including product management, centralized inventory
management, EDI and sourcing collaboration, by delivering fully
integrated order to cash, procure to pay, advanced warehouse management,
and finance on a single, unified platform. HauteLogic requires minimal
maintenance overheads and will provide a robust platform for the apparel
company’s sustainable future growth. The implementation at MGL includes
PartnerLink, a solution that facilitates frictionless EDI communication
between MGL and its partners, providing high-precision coordination
across the entire supply chain.
“Our objective was to embrace digital transformation in all of our
processes,” said Dave McCullagh, CFO of MGL. “Visionet was carefully
chosen as our partner based on fashion and apparel industry expertise,
to provide a comprehensive solution for us to manage every aspect of our
business including planning, design, production, and distribution
processes. The modularity of the HauteLogic solution has delivered us
the process and data unification along with increased visibility to key
business data.”
“We are very happy to be the partner in Michael Gerald’s digital
transformation journey,” said Jawad Khan, SVP Professional Services at
Visionet Systems. “Given their multi-branded, apparel wholesale supply
chain business model, it was crucial for our solution to be
comprehensive to meet their needs of not only today, but also for
tomorrow. With HauteLogic, our core objective is to deliver a complete,
flexible and innovative fashion industry solution that can future proof
our customers from technology disruptions. This means, with HauteLogic,
our customers will be on a unified platform and with the ability to
leverage emerging opportunities that are evolving with the convergence
of Cloud, Connectivity, Big Data and AI. For that reason, we are very
excited to offer our solution on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Azure Cloud,
which offer all these cutting edge technologies as native features of
the underlying platform. As a Microsoft Gold partner with deep expertise
in the fashion & apparel industry and technology, Visionet was best
positioned to deliver an end-to-end supply chain solution for MGL and we
are very happy with the results.”
HauteLogic
(SCM) along with Visionet’s other solutions like CommerceLink,
PartnerLink,
AcuitySpark,
and Advanced
Shipping are all available on the Microsoft Appsource – the premier
destination for Microsoft approved business apps.
To learn more about HauteLogic, please visit www.hautelogic.com.
About Michael Gerald Ltd.
Founded in 1983, with an initial focus on the sweater market, Michael
Gerald Ltd. is now an industry leader in the design and manufacturing of
casual lifestyle apparel for the Young Men's, Men's, and Boy's markets
for knit and woven tops and bottoms in the USA and Canada. From product
design, raw material sourcing, and production management to quality
control, logistics, shipping, and other important functions, their
spectrum of services covers the entire supply chain end-to-end. Through
the coordination of multiple global offices, MGL's innovative design and
sourcing teams collaborate with their partners to develop leading-edge
products for high-volume private-label programs as well as
direct-to-brand custom designs.
About Visionet
Headquartered in Cranbury, NJ, Visionet Systems, Inc. is a full-service
technology consulting and business process outsourcing company that
delivers software solutions, technology as well as business services on
a best-in-class philosophy to help its customers increase business
agility, drive down costs and reduce risk. With more than 300 clients
worldwide and hundreds of ERP experts with the highest levels of
Microsoft certification, Visionet is among the leading Microsoft
partners for apparel and retail Industry. Visionet has a decades-long
track record of successful projects involving omni-channel enablement,
e-commerce, fashion/apparel ERP and has engineered many
high-performance, cost-effective solutions with a focus on delivering
value and exceeding customer expectations.
