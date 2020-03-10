Visiopharm and Proscia® Partner to Deliver AI-Enabled Solutions that Advance Precision Medicine

Collaboration unifies image analysis and image management in a single solution for realizing the full promise of computational pathology data

Visiopharm, the leader in precision pathology software, and Proscia, a leader in digital pathology image and workflow management, have entered into a multi-year, strategic partnership to deliver deeply integrated AI-enabled solutions that drive breakthroughs in translational research and advance precision medicine. In addition to joint product integration, Visiopharm and Proscia have established a global reseller and support agreement to accelerate the delivery of these combined offerings to the market.

The shift towards precision medicine has led to the rapid adoption of digital pathology across translational research, as new computational applications have the potential to unlock hidden insights that drive discoveries into breakthrough therapies. Despite this digitization, research organizations are struggling to incorporate computational data into the modern digital workflow due to the siloed deployment of isolated applications across image analysis and image management.

Visiopharm and Proscia have joined forces to deliver a best-in-class unified solution that enables research organizations to better leverage computational image data. Available today, the integrated solution connects Visiopharm’s VIS AI-image analysis suite with Proscia’s Concentriq® image management platform, enabling high-throughput research organizations to realize the full potential of their digital pathology data. This integration allows scientists and pathologists to automatically stream images from Concentriq into the VIS suite for analysis and push results back into Concentriq, where they can be visualized and incorporated into ongoing studies.

“We are impressed with the innovation, drive, and depth of understanding Proscia brings to the field of image, data, and workflow management,” said Visiopharm CEO Michael Grunkin. “This collaboration will allow each of our companies to focus on our respective core competences. Essentially, that means we can use our resources to keep innovating and pushing the ‘boundaries of possible’ in our respective fields and continue to deliver relevant and future-proof solutions that span the entire scope of precision pathology collaborative workflows.”

“Our strategic partnership with Visiopharm brings together industry-leading technology capabilities and a strong track record of customer success,” said David West, CEO of Proscia. “Through our joint solution, we’re helping our customers adopt an increasingly complex and data-driven approach to pathology that will drive research breakthroughs and lead to improved patient outcomes.”

To learn more about how Visiopharm and Proscia are enabling research organizations to realize the full promise of their digital pathology data, explore the partnership overview and join our webinar, “Integrated Image Analysis At Scale: Visiopharm and Proscia’s Unified Solution,” on April 14, 2020 at 1PM CET and 12PM ET.

About Visiopharm A/S

Visiopharm® is a world leader in AI-driven digital precision pathology software. Visiopharm's pioneering image analysis tools support thousands of scientists, pathologists, and image analysis experts in both academic institutions and the biopharmaceutical industry. AI-based image analysis and tissue mining tools support research and drug development research worldwide, while their CE-IVD APPs support primary diagnostics. With the most advanced and sophisticated artificial intelligence and deep learning, they deliver tissue data mining tools, precision results, and workflows.

Visiopharm was founded in 2001 and is privately owned. The company operates internationally with over 900 licenses in more than 38 countries. Company headquarters are in Denmark’s Medicon Valley, with further offices in London, England, Munich, Germany, and Westminster, Colorado. Follow Visiopharm on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Proscia

Proscia is an AI software company that is changing the way the world practices pathology to transform cancer research and diagnosis. With the company’s Concentriq digital pathology platform and pipeline of AI algorithms, laboratories are leveraging new kinds of data to improve patient outcomes and accelerate discoveries. Proscia’s team of technologists, scientists, and pathologists is bringing a fresh approach to an outdated industry, helping the world to keep pace with the increasing demand for pathology services and fulfill the promise of precision care. For more information, visit proscia.com.

