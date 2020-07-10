Log in
Visit Lucidea's Virtual Exhibit Booth at AALL 2020

07/10/2020 | 01:34pm EDT

Lucidea, developer of SydneyEnterprise and Inmagic Presto, will participate in the American Association of Law Libraries 2020 Virtual Conference, with their market leading ILS and KM solutions for law firms, on July 13th through 17th.

Lucidea’s ILS and KM specialists will be available at their Virtual Exhibit Booth to demonstrate the powerful, purpose-built software that makes them a valued technology partner in the law firm community. They also invite you to attend their presentation: A Template for Knowledge Management Success on Monday, July 13th from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m CT.

Lucidea delivers innovative and integrated library automation and knowledge management capabilities that take you well beyond the expected. To see for yourself, visit their Virtual Exhibit Booth to see what SydneyEnterprise and Inmagic Presto can do for your law firm or legal organization.

Come and chat with their ILS and KM specialists real-time, download free eBooks and client success stories, and register for a chance to win an iPad.

For further information, visit https://lucidea.com, phone 604 278 6717, or email sales@lucidea.com.


© Business Wire 2020
