Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Visiting Media's TrueTour™ Technology Selected as Exclusive Immersive Content Platform for Preferred Hotels & Resorts' Americas Portfolio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 05:58pm EDT

Portland, OR, USA, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Hotels & Resorts represents more than 750 independent hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 85 countries. Through its five global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. 

Visiting Media, providing the industry’s most cutting-edge immersive sales and marketing technology, was selected as a component of how Preferred evaluates the standards of excellence it requires of its member hotels. Through its Alliance Partner program, Preferred will recommend TrueTour’s technology platform, immersive content creation program, and hands-on Property Coach service to all of its member properties in North and South America.

Current Visiting Media customers like Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, which features unique 360° experiences of its waterfront meeting space and luxury yacht, validate how TrueTour will allow Preferred properties to connect with their audience and make an unforgettable impression.

"As the champion of independent luxury hotels, Preferred Hotels & Resorts is proud to welcome Visiting Media and its TrueTour platform into our Alliance Partner program,” says Michael Osgood, Vice President of Alliance Partner Program, Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “This will provide our member hotels with the opportunity to gain a compelling competitive edge when pursuing group and transient travel.”

Ben Powers, VP of Sales, Hotels & Resorts Division for Visiting Media, expresses the benefits for Preferred properties which take advantage of TrueTour technology. “A multitude of properties across the Preferred portfolio will see multiplied return on investment when leveraging TrueTour at scale. This is one reason why it makes for a great opportunity for Preferred Hotels & Resorts to get involved. Our state-of-the-art, bespoke selling technology will elevate Preferred properties to a new level of selling efficiency.”

For more information about Visiting Media’s TrueTour technology, visit www.visitingmedia.com or contact sales@visitingmedia.com.

About Visiting Media: Visiting Media is a technology and immersive content production company dedicated to delivering the world’s best visual selling tools to inspire, describe, promote and convey our customers’ spaces as early as possible in the buying cycle. We build innovative and powerful, yet simple solutions that deliver both traditional and immersive (360°, 3D, virtual reality) content and focus on making selling easier, pragmatic and more joyful. Our products immediately increase conversions, selling speed, sales team efficiency and actionable data collection. (www.visitingmedia.com)

--End--

Attachment 

Chelsea Schroeder
Visiting Media
5035057931
chelsea@visitingmedia.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:21pWeissLaw LLP Reminds EEI, TRCB, and UCFC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
06:20pAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Hosts Massachusetts Elected Officials to its New Kendall Square Headquarters
PR
06:20pEL PASO ELECTRIC : Third Quarter Earnings Release Date
BU
06:18pOPERA : GX wins Red Dot Award in Berlin – find out more about the design philosophy behind the world's first gaming browser
PU
06:17pTRANSPERFECT : Wins Decisive Victory in Delaware Chancery Court Custodian Billing Dispute
BU
06:17pCIO LEADERSHIP : Hunter Muller Praises Microsoft Chairman John W. Thompson for his Deep Commitment to Giving Back to the Community
GL
06:13pBEIGENE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating BeiGene, Ltd. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
06:11pNEXPOINT STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Announces the Regular Monthly Dividend
PR
06:11pU.S.-China trade deal in sight after progress in high-level talks
RE
06:11pTrump says trade deal with China coming along well
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares, crude prices rise on U.S., China data
2Trump says U.S., China to announce new venue to ink trade deal soon
3AMGEN : Amgen To Invest In Chinese Biotech -- WSJ
4NOVO NORDISK AS : NOVO NORDISK : nudges up 2019 sales outlook as new drugs excel
5NEL : CORRECTION: Nel ASA: Invitation to presentation of Q3 2019 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group