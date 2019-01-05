Visitors to Indonesian Pavilion at Janadria Festival Enjoy Several Heritage and Cultural Displays

In the 33rd Edition of the National Festival of Heritage and
Culture that is being held in Janadria in Saudi Arabia, the Guest of
Honour country is Indonesia. As such, the Indonesian pavilion at the
festival is filled with several displays of Indonesian heritage and
culture that have attracted thousands of visitors. On show are different
cultural representations of all the diverse regions of Indonesia, as
well as activities that allow visitors to learn more and engage with
Indonesian customs and traditions.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190105005009/en/
Indonesia Pavilion at 33rd Edition of Janadria Festival in Saudi Arabia (Photo: AETOSWire)
The presence of Indonesia as the Guest of Honour at Al Janadria festival
in Saudi Arabia is symbolic of the strong bilateral relations between
Indonesia and Saudi Arabia and the appreciation of the culture and
strong civilization of Indonesia. Both Indonesia and Saudi Arabic share
strong Islamic ties and at the Indonesian pavilion the Islamic culture
is presented as well as its history and indigenous heritage that goes
back a long way. The pavilion of Indonesia contains many photographs
that reflect the depth of the historical relationship between Saudi
Arabia and the Republic of Indonesia and there are videos illustrating
the procedures of the Hajj (pilgrimage) in history. Also on show is a
historical overview of Bung Hatta's trip, the first Vice President of
Indonesia during Hajj and photos of the visit of His Majesty King Faisal
bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud to Indonesia on Wednesday 10th June
1970, as well as pictures of the visits of Indonesian presidents to the
Kingdom.
The Indonesia pavilion is filled with live cultural shows and dances as
well as and arts and crafts stemming from the different regions of the
country all available in an entertaining and enjoyable manner. The
pavilion also includes a corner of traditional costumes and crockery, a
corner of Arabic calligraphy and manuscripts, many models of the
legendary Garuda crafts from the Bali community, traditional
handicrafts, textile, house, treasure box made of hardwood, umbrella and
musical instruments, in addition to wooden carvings, embroidered
leathers made of sage trees and pigeon paintings from Bali Island. The
outdoor theater of the pavilion feature several dances and performances
representing the heritage of tribal dances, the folk royal dance era and
popular folk art shows.
On display at the Indonesia pavilion is also the traditional Pinisi ship
which through a three-dimensional technique sailed with Janadriya 33
visitors, transporting them to the most fascinating islands of
Indonesia. Pinisi is a traditional ship known for its manufacturing by
the Kunjo tribe most of whom live in the Bulukumba region of South
Sulawesi. Members of this tribe are known for the art of boat
construction for transporting goods in Indonesian waters. UNESCO designated
Pinisi boat-building art as a Masterpiece
of Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity at the 12th Session of
the Unique Cultural Heritage Committee on Dec 7, 2017.
*Source: AETOSWire
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190105005009/en/