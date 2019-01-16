Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vista Announces Commencement of Operations of Outbound Rail Transload Terminal Facility to Serve West Texas Mine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 03:15pm EST

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Proppants and Logistics, LLC ("Vista" or the “Company”), today announced the commencement of operations of a transload terminal facility to facilitate enhanced delivery of frac sand into the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin.  The terminal, which is located near Vista’s West Texas mine in Monahans, Texas, will allow for the efficient shipment of frac sand via railcars from the Company’s West Texas mine.

Gary Humphreys, Vista’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “There has been tremendous growth in the amount of frac sand produced in West Texas.  The related increase in truck traffic has resulted in significant congestion on the local and regional road system, which will be further pressured as additional announced production comes online.  Increased road congestion is leading to inefficiency in truck turn times, which results in higher costs for all parties, the need for more trucks and more qualified drivers.  Through the development of a transload terminal facility located very close to our West Texas mine, we will be able to deliver our products via railcar in multiple directions into key markets in the Permian.  The result will be cost savings through higher utilization of our truck fleet by lowering the distance to wellhead and – most importantly – superior reliability and surety of supply for our customers which ultimately lowers their cost.”       

Vista Proppants and Logistics

Al Petrie Advisors
Wes Harris
Phone: 281-740-1334
Email: wes@alpetrie.com 

About Vista Proppants and Logistics

Vista is a leading in-basin provider of frac sand solutions for oil and gas well completions in the most active oil and gas regions of the United States, including the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale and SCOOP/STACK. The Company offers leading E&P and oilfield service companies high-quality sand that is most in demand in these basins with the cost advantages of a regional provider. Through its vertically integrated logistics network of 12 transload terminals throughout Texas and Oklahoma, and fleet of approximately 100 “last-mile” transport vehicles, Vista’s customers benefit from its unique mine-to-wellhead frac sand supply chain solutions and assured security of supply.  For more information, visit the Company’s website at https://www.vprop.com/.

Vista Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:57pWolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz  LLP is investigating  securities fraud claims on behalf of all shareholders of  Uxin Limited 
GL
03:55pAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Knights of Columbus
BU
03:55pNatural Remedies Supports ABC's Adopt-an-Herb Program through Licorice Adoption
GL
03:54pKIA MOTORS : Hyundai, Kia issue new U.S. recall of 168,000 vehicles for fire risks
RE
03:54pSQUARE : How to Cook Up a Great Restaurant Floor Plan
PU
03:53pVoelker Litigation Group Secures $9 Million Jury Verdict in Chicago Women's Rights Case
GL
03:52pZeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated Celebrates 99 Years of Service with the Induction of Founder Viola Tyler Goings' Daughter, Wynona Kidd
PR
03:51pT MOBILE US : U.S. investigating Huawei for alleged trade secret theft - WSJ
RE
03:50pU.S. INVESTIGATING HUAWEI FOR ALLEGED TRADE SECRET THEFT : Wsj
RE
03:50pUNITED SITE SERVICES : Names New CEO and CFO
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG : KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Danish freight firm DSV makes $4 billion ..
2SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent
3NORSK HYDRO : Brazilian Regulators Lift Embargo on Norsk Hydro Refinery
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Netflix, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, DSV
5FTSE 100 : Brexit deal defeat knocks London's blue chip stocks as pound weighs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.