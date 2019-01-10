Vista Announces Long-Term Frac Sand Supply Agreement With Chesapeake Energy

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Proppants and Logistics, LLC ("Vista" or the “Company”), today announced a long-term agreement with Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) (“Chesapeake”) whereby the Company will supply the industry leading exploration and production company high crush strength 100 mesh frac sand from Vista’s Cresson, Texas mine for delivery to the Company’s transload facility in Dilley, Texas located in the Eagle Ford Basin. Specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed.



Gary Humphreys, Vista’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to enter into this strategic relationship with Chesapeake to support their extensive acreage development program in the Eagle Ford. Our unique Company-owned vertically integrated logistics network will provide them with increased reliability and surety of supply. As important, Chesapeake will benefit from using Granbury’s Texas Premium White 100 mesh frac sand offering, which we view as having superior quality and crush strength as compared to locally sourced 100 mesh mined in the Eagle Ford region.”

Vista Proppants and Logistics

Al Petrie Advisors

Wes Harris

Phone: 281-740-1334

Email: wes@alpetrie.com

