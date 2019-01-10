Vista Announces Long-Term Frac Sand Supply Agreement With Chesapeake Energy
0
01/10/2019 | 10:01am EST
FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Proppants and Logistics, LLC ("Vista" or the “Company”), today announced a long-term agreement with Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) (“Chesapeake”) whereby the Company will supply the industry leading exploration and production company high crush strength 100 mesh frac sand from Vista’s Cresson, Texas mine for delivery to the Company’s transload facility in Dilley, Texas located in the Eagle Ford Basin. Specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Gary Humphreys, Vista’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to enter into this strategic relationship with Chesapeake to support their extensive acreage development program in the Eagle Ford. Our unique Company-owned vertically integrated logistics network will provide them with increased reliability and surety of supply. As important, Chesapeake will benefit from using Granbury’s Texas Premium White 100 mesh frac sand offering, which we view as having superior quality and crush strength as compared to locally sourced 100 mesh mined in the Eagle Ford region.”
Vista Proppants and Logistics
Al Petrie Advisors Wes Harris Phone: 281-740-1334 Email: wes@alpetrie.com
About Vista Proppants and Logistics
Vista is a leading in-basin provider of frac sand solutions for oil and gas well completions in the most active oil and gas regions of the United States, including the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale and SCOOP/STACK. The Company offers leading E&P and oilfield service companies high-quality sand that is most in demand in these basins with the cost advantages of a regional provider. Through its vertically integrated logistics network of 12 transload terminals throughout Texas and Oklahoma, and fleet of approximately 100 “last-mile” transport vehicles, Vista’s customers benefit from its unique mine-to-wellhead frac sand supply chain solutions and assured security of supply. For more information, visit the Company’s website at https://www.vprop.com/.