Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vista Bank Announces INTEREST-ING Black Friday Special

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 05:14pm EST

LUBBOCK, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (November 27, 2019) LUBBOCK, TX – “A bank with a Black Friday special? That’s INTEREST-ING.” So begins the television ad running across West Texas over the last two weeks as Vista Bank announced a ‘Doorbuster Special’ CD at any of their West Texas locations from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm this Black Friday only. 

 

 “Community banks are still nimble enough to stay relevant,” noted Vista Bank CEO John D. Steinmetz.  “In order for us to compete with big Wall Street banks, we have to be guerrilla with our marketing dollars and continue to think outside the box. Traditionally recognized as the biggest weekend in retail, I didn’t see any reason why a bank couldn’t join the fun, and I couldn’t be prouder of our team for making it happen.”

 

“The INTEREST-ING Black Friday Special offers a 3% APY 14-month CD when opening an interest-bearing checking account. We haven’t seen anything like it in the national banking industry. This is truly a way for us to celebrate the season while encouraging good financial decisions,” added Vista Bank COO Auden Herrera.

 

To gain traction behind the concept, the Bank turned the word ‘INTEREST-ING’ into a verb, suggesting it’s how you make your money work for you. See the ad.

 

West Texans are encouraged to call or visit their Vista Bank Branch to learn more. Terms and conditions may apply.

 

Established in 1912, Vista Bank operates 15 locations throughout West Texas, Austin, Dallas, and Fort Worth. One of Texas’ fastest-growing banks with 641% asset growth (Q3 2007 to Q3 2019), Vista broke into the Top 100 Texas Banks by asset size last year.  The Bank offers a variety of traditional loan and deposit products to its personal and business clients, always putting people first. Learn more at www.vistabank.com.

Attachments 

Matt Willis
Vista Bank
Mobile: (806) 317-5774 | Office: (806) 370-2165
mwillis@vistabank.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:13pTETRA TECH : December 2019 Investor Presentation
PU
06:13pGENERAL MOLY : Announces Commencement of Exchange Offer for Outstanding Notes Due in 2019 and Related Subscription Offer
PU
06:13pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ - wholesale debt ANZHAT - interest payment details
PU
06:11pALL SONOS BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS : List of Sonos One, Move, Playbar, Sub & Amp Deals Released by Retail Egg
BU
06:10pFAIRFAX FINANCIAL : Avante Logixx Announces Closing of First Tranche of Convertible Debentures Offering with Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited
AQ
06:08pWYNN RESORTS : Settles Consolidated Derivative Lawsuit
PU
06:03pHIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid
PU
06:03pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Presentation Slides - Citi Access Day
PU
06:01pNGEX MINERALS : Reports Q3 2019 Results
AQ
06:01pREVIVE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : FAIRFAX FINANCIAL : Avante Logixx Announces Closing of First Tranche of C..
2Dato' Seri Ivan Teh Named Entrepreneur of the Year at the SME & Entrepreneurship Business Awards 2019
3NGEX MINERALS LTD. : NGEX MINERALS : Reports Q3 2019 Results
4ALL SONOS BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS: List of Sonos One, Move, Playbar, Sub & Amp Deals Released by Retail Egg
5Global Asphalt Market 2018-2022 | Emergence of New Bitumen Refinery Plants to Boost Market Growth | Technav..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group