Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vista Bank Announces PEOPLE FIRST Loan Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 06:29pm EST

LUBBOCK, TX, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In an effort to help friends, clients and fellow West Texans affected by the government shut down, Vista Bank announced they will offer immediate loans with no fine print or hidden fees, through the People First Loan Program.

0_medium_VB_1-3FINAL.jpg
Pictured here is TSA Agent Orlando Reyes, Vista Bank Lending Assistant, Chama Schaefer and Vista Bank President, Toby Cecil.


2_medium_VB_2-2FINAL.jpg
Pictured here is TSA Agent Orlando Reyes.


4_medium_VistaBank_PressReleaseHeaderTop3.jpg


“What makes community banks special is our ability to be nimble enough to address real-world problems in real time,” noted Vista Bank CEO John Steinmetz. “It feels good to see so many community banks step up to the plate – helping neighbors who keep showing up to work without receiving a paycheck. As a bank committed to putting People First, I challenged our team to create something really impactful, something that reached beyond existing customers to support our fellow West Texans on terms that could make an immediate difference for them and their families. I couldn’t be prouder of them for rising to the challenge.”

“The People First Loan Program is a ZERO interest, ZERO payment, ZERO fees loan for furloughed government employees not being paid due to the ongoing shutdown. We haven’t seen anything like it in the national banking industry. This is truly a way for us to serve those who keep serving us, all the while wondering how to put food on their family’s table due to no fault of their own,” added Vista Bank COO Auden Herrera.

Approved loans are funded within 24 hours into a Vista View free checking account for immediate relief. Terms and conditions apply.

Those affected are encouraged to visit their Vista Bank Branch to learn more.

Established in 1912, Vista Bank now operates 15 locations throughout West Texas, Austin, Dallas, and Fort Worth. Vista offers a variety of traditional loan and deposit products to its personal and business clients, always putting people first. Learn more at www.vistabank.com. 

Attachments 

Matt Willis
Vista Bank
(806) 317-5774
mwillis@vistabank.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:44pLiberty Property Trust Prices $350 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029
GL
06:44pLIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST : Prices $350 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029
AQ
06:44pMGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC : Operating Partnership LP Announces Pricing Of Upsized $750 Million Senior Notes Offering
PR
06:42pWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : pays $269.2 million to settle U.S. civil fraud lawsuits
RE
06:40pEntergy Texas and MHPS Bring a “Change in Power” to Texas as They Move Forward on a New 993 MW Power Plant
BU
06:40pCervantes Corporation Limited Welcomes Expansion of Payne's Find Area
AW
06:39pBANKFINANCIAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:34pAT&T : DIRECTV broadcasts the DIRECTV Liga de las Americas
PU
06:34pCHANNELADVISOR : Fulham Football Club Turns to ChannelAdvisor to Power E-Commerce Goals
PU
06:34pAT&T : Boosts Atlanta Area Mobile Coverage for Pro Football's Big Game
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : pays $269.2 million to settle U.S. civil fraud lawsuits
2Pinnacle Bancshares Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018
3Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Perrigo C..
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Google spends big on U.S. lobbying amid antitrust, bias battles
5ENBRIDGE INC : ENBRIDGE INC. : to Hold Webcast to Discuss 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results on Februar..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.