Vista Equity Partners : Announces Asia Expansion

Vista Consulting Group’s Singapore Office Will Further Support Portfolio Company Operations in the Region

Vista Equity Partners today announced the opening of Vista Consulting Group’s (“VCG”, and together with Vista Equity Partners, “Vista”) Singapore office. VCG is the affiliated consulting arm of Vista, the leading investment firm focused on enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled businesses. The new office will serve as the Asia headquarters for VCG, expanding Vista’s presence and providing additional operational support for Vista companies in the region and their almost 14,000 employees.

The Singapore office, located in the Centennial Tower, is indicative of the firm’s continued strong commitment to Asia. Currently, more than 20 Vista portfolio companies have offices in the region, with 13 in Singapore. As part of the announcement, Vista portfolio company Apptio, a provider of software that fuels digital transformation, named Singapore as its Asia headquarters as it focuses on driving sales and other opportunities throughout the region. Another Vista portfolio company, RDC, announced earlier this year that it also was naming Singapore its Asia headquarters.

“We are seeing immense growth of the business-to-business market in Asia, underpinned by an acceleration of investment in technology infrastructure and enterprise software,” said Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Vista. “This transformation continues to create a significant commercial opportunity across our portfolio. An on-the-ground presence in Singapore builds upon our extensive work in India and other parts of the region and will improve our ability to support the growth of our companies by further helping our network engage with customers, partners, entrepreneurs and technology talent to best position them and Vista for continued success.”

Vista was one of the first investment firms to develop its own dedicated consulting organization. Vista draws on nearly two decades of expertise and best practices investing in and operating enterprise software companies and is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs, founders and executives to grow their companies through capital as well as operational support.

Vista’s Singapore office opening ceremony was held on Friday and attended by representatives from the Monetary Authority of Singapore and other strategic partners, executives from Vista portfolio companies, and government and business leaders from across the region.

About Vista Equity Partners and Vista Consulting Group

Vista Equity Partners is a U.S.-headquartered investment firm with offices in Austin, Chicago, New York City, Oakland, and San Francisco and more than $52 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Vista exclusively invests in enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled organizations across private equity, credit, public equity, and permanent capital strategies. As a value-added investor with a long-term perspective, Vista contributes professional expertise and multi-level support towards companies to realize their full potential. Vista's dedicated consulting arm, Vista Consulting Group, supports Vista companies globally.

