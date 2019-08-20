Log in
Vista Equity Partners : Congratulates Four Portfolio CEOs Named to The SaaS Report's Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2019

08/20/2019 | 07:03am EDT

Chief Executive Officers of Cvent, iCIMS, DealerSocket and Apptio Recognized by Employees and Industry Peers

Vista Equity Partners, (“Vista”), a leading investment firm focused on enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled businesses, is proud to announce that four Vista portfolio company CEOs were named to The Software Report’s annual list of Top 50 SaaS CEOs for 2019. Reggie Aggarwal of Cvent was named the number one SaaS CEO for the second consecutive year, while Colin Day of iCIMS placed third and Sejal Pietrzak of DealerSocket placed seventh. Sunny Gupta, the CEO of Apptio, also made the list, placing 18th.

According to The Software Report, rankings are based on commentary submitted on behalf of each nominated CEO to form the most accurate picture of the individual’s leadership qualities. This methodology has garnered top honors for Vista company CEOs over the past two years. This year, three of the four Vista company CEOs honored – Reggie Aggarwal, Colin Day, and Sunny Gupta – are also the founders of their respective companies.

“At Vista we take pride in working with an extraordinary group of CEOs whose passion and creativity drive the success of the companies they lead,” said Vista Founder, Chairman & CEO, Robert F. Smith. “This honor is a well-deserved recognition of the dedication and expertise Reggie, Colin, Sejal and Sunny bring to their companies and teams – especially given that these awards are based on feedback from their employees, partners, and peers.”

“Vista was founded on the idea that enterprise software and SaaS companies have immense potential to grow and transform industries across all sectors,” said Vista Co-Founder & President, Brian Sheth. “That growth and transformation is not possible without hard work and exceptional guidance, which is why we are thrilled to celebrate Reggie, Colin, Sejal, and Sunny—all of whom are visionary and passionate leaders of their companies.”

For further information on our portfolio CEOs being recognized:

  • Reggie Aggarwal founded Cvent in 1999. The Virginia-based company serves over 25,000 customers and 300,000 users worldwide, providing software solutions to event planners for online event registration, venue selection, event management, mobile apps for events, e-mail marketing, and web surveys.
  • Colin Day founded iCIMS in 2000. The New Jersey-based company offers leading software solutions to over 4,000 customers, unifying all aspects of talent acquisition and helping companies manage their entire talent acquisition lifecycle within a single SaaS application.
  • Sejal Pietrzak joined DealerSocket as president and CEO in August 2017. The Texas-based company is a leading provider of SaaS enterprise relationship management solutions for the retail and independent automotive industries. DealerSocket supports over 140,000 active users at more than 3,500 dealerships around the world.
  • Sunny Gupta founded Apptio in November 2007. The Washington-based company’s SaaS solutions enable businesses to assess and communicate the cost of IT services for planning, budgeting, and forecasting.

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista Equity Partners is a U.S.-based investment firm with offices in Austin, Chicago, New York City, Oakland, and San Francisco and more than $50 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Vista exclusively invests in enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled organizations led by world-class management teams. As a value-added investor with a long-term perspective, Vista contributes professional expertise and multi-level support towards companies to realize their full potential. Vista’s investment approach is anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions, and proven management techniques that yield flexibility and opportunity.

For more information, please visit www.vistaequitypartners.com.


© Business Wire 2019
