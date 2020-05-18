Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. : Press Release

MEXICO CITY, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (" Vista " or the " Company ") (NYSE: VIST; BMV: VISTA) announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the " 2019 Annual Report ") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") on April 30, 2020, and a Spanish-language 2019 Annual Report (the " Informe Anual CNBV ") with the Mexican Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores, " CNBV ") and the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., " BMV ").

The 2019 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or Vista's website at http://www.vistaoilandgas.com/en/investors/, while the Informe Anual CNBV can be accessed by visiting BMV's website at www.bmv.com.mx, CNBV's website at www.cnbv.gob.mx or Vista's website at http://www.vistaoilandgas.com/en/investors/.

In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of Vista's complete financial statements free of charge by requesting a copy from the contact below. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and as long as the mandatory lockdown and other isolation measures are in force, the delivery of hard copies of our complete audited financial statements upon request and free of charge may be delayed.

